Stocks up in holiday mood on resilient oil

* Oil recovers after losing $1 a barrel in early trade
* Nikkei rises 0.84%, Chinese stocks up 0.7%
* FTSE up more than 1%, S&P futures down 0.3%
* Payrolls seen slowing this week, Fed minutes seen hawkish
LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - World stocks rose on Monday in
trade thinned by a U.S. holiday, benefiting from a recovery in
oil prices as concerns about tight supply helped to balance
recession fears.
European stocks rallied 0.9% and Britain's FTSE
rose over 1%, helped by gains in oil and gas companies.
Oil dropped $1 a barrel earlier on Monday on worries about
the global economic outlook, but found support from data showing
lower output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC), unrest in Libya and sanctions on Russia.
"Oil fundamentals remain supportive," said Warren Patterson,
head of commodity research at ING.
"Clearly OPEC is still struggling to hit its agreed output
levels,"
Output from the 10 members of OPEC in June fell 100,000
barrels per day (bpd) to 28.52 million bpd, off their pledged
increase of about 275,000 bpd, a Reuters survey showed on
Friday.
Brent crude dipped 0.2% to $111.39, while U.S. crude
fell 0.36% to $108.04 per barrel. But both held up above
one-week lows hit on Friday.
MSCI's world equity index gained 0.38% and
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.37%, after losing 1.8% last week.
Global equities hit 18-month lows last month on anxiety
about rising inflation and interest rates, but have since made
minor gains.
Chinese blue chips closed 0.7% higher, helped by a
4.65% surge in Chinese healthcare stocks. Cities in
eastern China tightened COVID-19 curbs on Sunday amid new
coronavirus clusters.
Japan's Nikkei added 0.84%.
U.S. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both
fell 0.3%, however, as recent soft U.S. data suggested downside
risks for this week's June payrolls report. U.S. stock markets
are shut on Monday.
"Some markets are starting to find their footing but there's
a lot of volatility right now," said Sebastien Galy, senior
macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management, pointing to risks
from the release of key U.S. non-farm payrolls data later this
week.
TECHNICAL RECESSION
The Atlanta Federal Reserve's much watched GDP Now forecast
slid to an annualised -2.1% for the second quarter, implying the
country was already in a technical recession.
The payrolls report on Friday is forecast to show jobs
growth slowing to 270,000 in June, with average earnings slowing
a touch to 5.0%.
Minutes of the Fed's June policy meeting on Wednesday are
expected to sound hawkish, however, given the committee chose to
hike rates by a super-sized 75 basis points.
The market is pricing in around an 85% chance of
another hike of 75 basis points this month and rates at
3.25-3.5% by year end.
But asset manager Nuveen sees some room for optimism after
sharp market falls in the first half.
"Beaten-down public markets offer extremely compelling
upside potential in the near term," its Global Investment
Committee said in its mid-year 2022 outlook on Monday.
Cash Treasuries were shut but futures extended their
gains, implying 10-year yields were holding around
2.88%, having fallen 61 basis points from their June peak.
German 10-year government bond yields, the
benchmark for the euro zone, rallied 7 basis points to 1.299%
after plunging last week as investors rushed to safe-haven
bonds. Bond yields move inversely to price.
The U.S. dollar ticked 0.13% lower to 104.9 against a basket
of currencies, moving away from recent 20-year highs
reached due to its safe haven status.
The euro gained 0.21% to $1.0450, backing away from
its recent five-year trough of $1.0349. The European Central
Bank is expected to raise interest rates this month for the
first time in a decade, and the euro could get a lift if it
decides on a more aggressive half-point move.
The Japanese yen also attracted safe haven flows late last
week, dragging the dollar back to 135.41 yen from a
24-year top of 137.01, though it was up 0.16% on the day.
A high dollar and rising interest rates have not been kind
to non-yielding gold, which was trading at $1,805 an ounce
, down 0.28% after hitting a six-month low at $1,784 last
week.
