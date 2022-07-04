Stocks up in holiday mood on resurgent oil

* Oil rallies 1.2%
* FTSE up more than 1%, S&P futures down 0.4%
* Nikkei rises 0.84%, Chinese stocks up 0.7%
* Payrolls seen slowing this week, Fed minutes seen hawkish
LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - World stocks rose in
holiday-thinned trade on Monday, helped by a bounce in oil as
concerns over tight supply outweighed recession fears.
European stocks rallied 0.8% and Britain's FTSE
rose over 1%, boosted by gains in oil and gas companies.
Oil dropped $1 a barrel earlier on Monday on worries about
the global economic outlook, but roared back on data showing
lower output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC), and on unrest in Libya and sanctions on
Russia.
Ecuador's oil production has been hit by unrest recently,
and a strike in Norway could cut supply this week.
"This backdrop of mounting supply outages is colliding with
a possible spare production capacity shortage among Middle
Eastern oil producers," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.
"And without new oil production hitting markets soon, prices
will be forced higher."
Output from the 10 members of OPEC in June fell 100,000
barrels per day (bpd) to 28.52 million bpd, off their pledged
increase of about 275,000 bpd, a Reuters survey showed.
Brent crude jumped 1.25% to $113.02, while U.S.
crude rose 1.2% to $109.76 per barrel.
MSCI's world equity index gained 0.38% after
losing 2.3% last week.
Global equities hit 18-month lows last month on anxiety
about rising inflation and interest rates, but have since made
minor gains.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.34%.
Chinese blue chips closed 0.7% higher, helped by a
4.65% surge in Chinese healthcare stocks. Cities in
eastern China tightened COVID-19 curbs on Sunday amid new
coronavirus clusters.
Japan's Nikkei added 0.84%.
U.S. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures fell
0.4% and 0.5% respectively, however, as recent soft U.S. data
suggested downside risks for this week's June payrolls report.
U.S. stock markets are shut for Independence Day on Monday.
"Some markets are starting to find their footing but there's
a lot of volatility right now," said Sebastien Galy, senior
macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.
TECHNICAL RECESSION
The Atlanta Federal Reserve's much watched GDP Now forecast
slid to an annualised -2.1% for the second quarter, implying the
country was already in a technical recession.
The payrolls report on Friday is forecast to show jobs
growth slowing to 270,000 in June, with average earnings slowing
a touch to 5.0%.
Minutes of the Fed's June policy meeting on Wednesday are
expected to sound hawkish, however, given the committee chose to
hike rates by a super-sized 75 basis points.
The market is pricing in around an 85% chance of
another hike of 75 basis points this month and rates at
3.25-3.5% by year end.
But asset manager Nuveen sees room for optimism after sharp
market falls in the first half.
"Beaten-down public markets offer extremely compelling
upside potential in the near term," its Global Investment
Committee said in its mid-year 2022 outlook on Monday.
Cash Treasuries were shut but futures extended their
gains, implying 10-year yields were holding around
2.88%, having fallen 61 basis points from their June peak.
German 10-year government bond yields, the
benchmark for the euro zone, rallied 10 basis points to 1.328%
after plunging last week as investors rushed to safe-haven
bonds. Bond yields move inversely to price.
The U.S. dollar ticked 0.06% lower to 104.99 against a
basket of currencies, moving away from recent 20-year
highs reached due to its safe haven status.
The euro gained 0.13% to $1.0442, heading away from
its recent five-year trough of $1.0349. The European Central
Bank is expected to raise interest rates this month for the
first time in a decade, and the euro could get a lift if it
decides on a more aggressive half-point move.
The dollar gained 0.3% to 135.48 yen, after reaching
a 24-year top of 137.01 last week.
A high dollar and rising interest rates have not been kind
to non-yielding gold, which was down 0.15% at $1,808 an ounce
, after hitting a six-month low at $1,784 last week.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Sam
Holmes, Shri Navaratnam and Ed Osmond)