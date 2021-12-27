Stocks up, oil eases as investors digest post-Christmas Omicron hangover

WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Global equity markets stocks
rose and oil prices eased on Monday as flight cancellations over
Christmas revived concerns that the Omicron coronavirus variant
could slow the economy into 2022.
U.S. airlines have canceled or delayed thousands of flights
due to staff shortages, while several cruise ships had to cancel
stops after COVID-19 outbreaks aboard.
In Asia, China reported its highest daily rise in local
COVID-19 cases in 21 months as infections more than doubled in
the northwestern city of Xian, its latest hotspot.
France hit another infection record on Friday, prompting the
government to convene a special meeting on Monday which could
trigger new restrictions on movement.
A gauge of stocks across the globe rose
0.35% as European gains were offset by earlier weakness across
Asian markets, although some investors were confident a global
recovery would regain steam next year.
Gold prices slipped in thin trade on Monday as the U.S.
dollar rebounded, though bullion was still hovering close to a
one-week high as concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant
increased safe-haven demand.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,804.49 an ounce by 1326 GMT
but remained above the $1,800 reached last week. U.S. gold
futures slipped 0.3% to $1,806.50.
Megacap companies helped U.S. stock indexes higher, while
airlines and travel stocks fell pre-market.
"Heading into 2022 we will still have COVID uncertainties
but the good news is that, according to the WHO, we may be see
the end of the pandemic towards the end of year," said Jawaid
Afsar, sales trader at Securequity.
He added that next year markets would also have to contend
with other issues, ranging from inflationary pressures to policy
tightening and geopolitical risks.
Looking ahead, thinner-than-usual trading volumes ahead of
New Year could make markets susceptible to volatile moves,
although the last five trading days of December and the first
two days of January have boded well for U.S. stocks 75% of the
time since 1945, according to CFRA Research data.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.49% at its
highest level in over a month, helped by gains in defensive
sectors, while Japan's Nikkei ended 0.4% lower.
Mainland Chinese shares weakened, with Shanghai's benchmark
sliding 0.4% and an index of blue chips
retreating less than 0.1%. That was despite property stocks
getting a lift after China's central bank vowed to promote
healthy development of the real estate market.
Australia, Hong Kong and Britain were among the markets
closed on Monday for holidays.
DOLLAR RANGEBOUND
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose
0.44% while the S&P 500 gained 0.61%.
The Nasdaq Composite added 0.6%.
The gains followed record levels at Thursday's close amid
signs that Omicron may cause a milder level of illness, even as
the highly transmissible variant led to a surge in case numbers.
In debt markets, U.S. Treasuries 10-year yields
held below Thursday's high of just above 1.5%. Germany's 10-year
yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, hit a
one-month high at -0.222% and was last up 1 basis point on the
day.
In the foreign exchange markets, the dollar was rangebound,
despite a hawkish turn at the Federal Reserve this month that
saw policymakers signal three quarter-point rate hikes in 2022.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against
six major peers, fell 0.014%, with the euro up 0.09%.
In the crude market, U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures
recently fell 0.09% to $73.72 per barrel and Brent
was at $76.85, up 0.93% on the day.
Spot gold added 0.1% to $1,810.45 an ounce.
(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington, Danilo Masoni in
Milan and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Pravin Char and
Alexander Smith)