Stocks up, yields retreat as investors eye slower manufacturing

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)
U.S. stocks run higher after sell-off in September
Oil surges on reduced supply outlook
WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks and oil prices
jumped on Monday as investors kicked off the final quarter of
the year with a close eye on any potential economic slowdown.
All three major U.S. stock indices were up in midday
trading, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average surging
2.09%. The S&P 500 was up 1.88%, while the Nasdaq
Composite added 1.44%.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, was up 1.485%.
Stocks rose after a brutal third quarter of steep declines.
New data showing U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its slowest
pace in nearly 2-1/2 years injected some life into stocks on the
thought that economic weakness could slow inflation and ensuing
efforts by the Federal Reserve to continue hiking interest
rates.
"Traders are taking the view that bad news for the economy
is good news for the stock market," said David Madden, market
analyst at Equiti Capital. "High inflation is the reason why the
Fed is tightening monetary policy and considering the fall in
prices paid, we could be witnessing further signs that we are
beyond peak inflation."
Investors will have a raft of new economic data to process
this week, culminating in the monthly U.S. jobs report due
Friday. As with manufacturing, signs of softening in that data
could show rate hikes having their intended effect of slowing
the economy and inflation, although Fed officials maintain they
will not change course until price increases are under control.
"With the job market still looking quite tight and wage
growth strong, it will take more than these soft monthly
indicators to take the Fed off of the inflation-fighting
warpath," said Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank.
OIL CLIMBS
Crude prices jumped after the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, said
it would consider reducing output. Dropping supply expectations
helped push Brent crude up 3.51% at $88.13 a barrel.
U.S. crude was up 4% at $82.70 per barrel.
News of the British government's decision to abandon plans
for a tax cut helped push down yields on the benchmark U.S.
10-year Treasuries, which were last yielding 3.6406%.
Sterling jumped against the dollar Monday on Britain's tax
cut reversal, reversing a brutal drop and surging nearly 1% in
afternoon trading. The safe-haven dollar also took a broader
step back Monday, with the dollar index, which tracks the
greenback versus a basket of six currencies, falling 0.23%.
Dips in Treasury yields and the dollar also helped gold
prices climb, with spot gold prices rising 1.91% to
$1,691.30 an ounce.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Hugh Lawson, David
Evans, Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)