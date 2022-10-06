Stocks waver as dollar eases, oil steadies on OPEC+ deal

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Global shares struggled for
firm footing on Thursday as the dollar eased ahead of U.S. jobs
data that could offer a steer on the outlook for interest rates,
while oil prices stabilised near three-week highs after OPEC+
agreed to cut output.
Investors are anxiously waiting for confirmation from
Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report of the resilience of the
world's largest economy.
Right now, a mixed picture is forming, after job openings
figures suggested hiring is slowing, while measures of
private-sector employment and service sector activity pointed to
a stronger September than many had expected.
The dollar, which has been on a seemingly unstoppable
upward path this year, retreated on Thursday, feeding some risk
appetite and boosting the commodities complex, where oil was
holding around its highest since mid-September.
The overarching view, however, is that Friday's jobs report
will do little to weaken the Federal Reserve's determination to
raise interest rates fast to tackle inflation - a view confirmed
by a number of central bank officials overnight.
"The Fed officials have been giving out a clear message
lately on the goal of getting inflation under control, without
being concerned about the domestic economy or the turmoil in the
global financial markets," Saxo Bank strategist Charu Chanana
said.
"While the two key indicators, Friday’s monthly payroll
report and the monthly CPI data on October 13, could still
distort the market pricing of the Fed’s message, that would make
the Fed’s job that much harder."
The MSCI All-World index of global shares
was barely up 0.07% on the day, heading for a week-on week gain
of 5.3%, its largest weekly increase since the week of March 18
this year. This is on the heels of September's 9.7% decline.
But European and U.S. benchmarks turned negative by 1000 GMT
after a positive start to the day for Asian shares, with the
European STOXX index down 0.3% and S&P and Dow futures down
almost 1%.
Overnight, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly
underscored the U.S. central bank's commitment to curbing
inflation with more interest rate hikes, although she also said
the Fed will not simply barrel ahead if the economy starts to
crack.
Complicating the near-term outlook further is next week's
data on U.S. consumer inflation, which is expected to have
slowed for a third month in September to 8.1%, still its highest
since the mid-1980s.
"We're in two environments right now and the market is
trying to decide whether we are in an inflationary or
recessionary one," Justin Onuekwusi, head of EMEA retail
investments at Legal & General Investment Management, said.
"What this means in the short-term is that good news is bad
news as the Fed is seen putting its foot on the brakes harder if
we get good data, and if we get weaker data it's seen as a sign
that Fed and other central banks will loosen (monetary policy)
earlier," he said.
U.S. non-farm payrolls data is due on Friday and analysts
polled by Reuters expect 250,000 jobs were added last month.
This would mark the smallest increase so far in 2022. The
unemployment rate is expected to come in at 3.7%.
The dollar eased 0.1% against a basket of major currencies
on Thursday, after having risen 0.7% the day before, while
U.S. Treasury yields were up just 1 basis point at 3.77%.
CRUDE REALITY
Just as investors appeared to get some respite from a
relentless march higher in energy costs - not least in Europe,
where consumers are facing a doubling in their utility bills
compared with last year - crude oil prices have risen again in
recent days.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
its partners, including Russia, have agreed to the deepest cut
in production since the COVID-19 pandemic began, choking off
supply to an already tight market.
Oil prices eased on Thursday after three days of gains but
were still near their highest since mid-September. Brent crude
futures nudged down 0.2% to $93.23 a barrel while U.S.
futures fell 0.1% to $87.66.
Oil is up about 15% so far this year, but it's a far cry
from the near-record of $139.13 a barrel in early March. Concern
over economic slowdown has seen the price fall in four out of
the last five months.
"Clearly, demand destruction could also help to partly
offset these supply cuts, although how much demand destruction
we see will really depend on the severity of any upcoming
recession," ING strategist Warren Patterson said.
