Stoltmann Law Offices : Announces DeVry University Held Legally Liable For The Fourth Time In A JAMS Arbitration

CHICAGO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoltmann Law Offices announces DeVry University (Adtalem Global Education Inc., ATGE) has been found liable for false, misleading, and deceptive advertising used to lure students into the school. The defrauded student was awarded as damages his complete DeVry tuition, along with full attorney's fees and all costs associated with pursuing the claim by a JAMS arbitrator, a retired Circuit Court of Cook County Judge. This is the fourth former DeVry student represented by Stoltmann Law Offices who has prevailed against the school for fraud related claims.

The award detailed specific findings of fraudulent conduct and a violation of the Pennsylvania Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law by DeVry University. The testimony of multiple employees of DeVry University, including the firm's former chief compliance officer, was rejected by the arbitrator.

According to Chicago attorney Andrew Stoltmann who tried the case: "DeVry manipulated data and created an advertising campaign centered around data that had little resemblance to reality. Unfortunately, these for-profit schools target minority students across the country with a highly deceptive, misleading and fraudulent advertising campaign. These schools receive over 75% of their revenue from the federal government and yet they aggressively target some of the most vulnerable people in society with fraudulent advertising pitches with tax payer money. Once again, DeVry's deceptive conduct has been exposed and the school has been found liable for reprehensible conduct."

According to Stoltmann "this decision comes after three other successful cases tried by Stoltmann Law Offices involving the same false advertising claim which led to findings of fraud and the recovery of tuition paid, attorney's fees, and costs. While DeVry continues to deny liability, the decisions tell a different story. DeVry is attempting to settle a class action lawsuit involving the same fraudulent advertisements for pennies on the dollar, far less than what the cases are worth. These four successful arbitration claims make it clear the class action settlement is woefully inadequate. While DeVry has claimed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the claims we are handling are 'without merit' these results show that statement to be false."

Stoltmann Law Offices is currently representing former DeVry students who are saddled with life altering debt.

