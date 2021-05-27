Stoltmann Law Offices : Announces DeVry University Held Liable In Two Additional Cases For Defrauding Its Former Students

CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoltmann Law Offices announces DeVry University (Adtalem Global Education Inc., ATGE stock symbol) has been held liable for fraud related to misleading and deceptive advertising practices. Because of this conduct, one of the former students was awarded compensatory damages equal to the amount of tuition for his education, plus attorney fees and costs of litigation. The other student was awarded as damages his tuition and costs associated with pursuing the claim.

In one of the reasoned awards, specific findings were made with respect to DeVry University and the testimony of senior executives. Multiple employees of DeVry University, including the firm's former chief compliance officer, were found to be "not credible." The opinions rendered by DeVry's expert witness, Northwestern professor Jonathan Guryan, were rejected because he was found to have a "defense bias". It was determined DeVry's advertising was "misleading and deceptive" and a violation of the Illinois Consumer Fraud Act. In the second case it was found by a retired federal court judge that DeVry engaged in "unfair and deceptive" conduct with a specific finding that DeVry violated the Georgia Fair Business Practices Act.

According to Chicago attorney Andrew Stoltmann who tried the case: "Two additional arbitrators have concluded after week-long arbitration hearings that DeVry defrauded its students. These decisions come on the heels of a nearly identical decision by another judge in a case handled by our law firm that DeVry defrauded a minority student and she was awarded her tuition, attorney fees, and costs. All three of these cases have made very specific findings about DeVry's abhorrent conduct in defrauding its students. We've secured stunning admissions from senior executives at DeVry University, including the 'police officer' of the Career Services Department. We represent almost 600 students in similar claims against DeVry and we plan on aggressively pursuing all of these claims in JAMS arbitration to obtain the justice these victims deserve and we anticipate similar results for DeVry University."

Stoltmann Law Offices is currently representing former DeVry students who are saddled with life altering debt. These claims are filed as individual arbitration claims for students of DeVry and Keller Graduate School of Management. Please visit www.StudentLoanDebtSlave.com to learn about legal options to sue DeVry for fraudulent advertising claims, discrimination, work place harassment or whistleblowing claims or call us at 312-332-4200.

SOURCE Stoltmann Law Offices