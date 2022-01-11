Log in
Stone-Goff Partners Exits Investment in Centerline Communications

01/11/2022 | 02:59pm EST
Stone-Goff Partners announced today it has exited its investment in Centerline Communications LLC (“Centerline”) following an investment in the company by Audax Private Equity (“Audax”).

Centerline is a leading professional services organization focused on the design, build, and maintenance of wireless and wireline network infrastructure. Centerline delivers services to its customers through its three divisions: Wireless Services, Technical Infrastructure Solutions and Facilities Management.

Stone-Goff Partners invested in Centerline in 2017, alongside its founder Josh Delman and Wincove Private Holdings, LP. While partnering with Stone-Goff, Centerline achieved impressive organic growth, completed four acquisitions, augmented its executive team and built out its Board, among many other accomplishments.

Josh Delman, Founder and CEO of Centerline, said, “We appreciated the partnership with Stone-Goff as we scaled rapidly in the telecommunications vertical. Their support was instrumental as we evolved into a national organization serving some of the largest network providers in the world.”

“It was an awesome experience to partner with Josh and his team as they delivered on the vision of becoming more and more important to their telecommunications infrastructure customers,” said Laurens Goff, co-founder of Stone-Goff Partners. “We want to thank Josh and his team for their execution and commitment.”

Stone-Goff is excited to see the Centerline team continue on its strategic path of building out a broad range of critical infrastructure services nationally under the new partnership with Audax with continued investment by Wincove.

Keybanc acted as an advisor to Centerline in the transaction with Audax.

About Stone-Goff Partners

Stone-Goff Partners is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market Technology-Driven Service businesses. The companies we invest in combine service offerings with technology and focus on attractive, defined end-markets. Core verticals include: business services, human capital and training, marketing services, consulting services, IT services, consumer services and outsourcing. Stone-Goff invests in founder-owned businesses and corporate carve-outs.

Founded in 2010 by Hannah Stone Craven and Laurens Goff, Stone-Goff leverages the extensive investment, operational and sector-specific experience of its partners and Talent Network to drive value creation within its portfolio companies. For more information about Stone-Goff Partners, please visit www.stonegoff.com.


