Stonebridge Acquisition : Audited Balance Sheet as of July 20, 2021 (Form 8-K)

Stonebridge Acquisition Corporation BALANCE SHEET July 20, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 1,675,748 Due from related party 300,000 Total current assets 1,975,748 LONG TERM ASSETS Cash held in Trust Account 202,000,000 Total long term assets 202,000,000 TOTAL ASSETS $ 203,975,748 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 446,387 Due to affiliates 89,593 Total current liabilities 535,980 LONG TERM LIABILITIES Derivative warrant liabilities 19,800,000 Deferred underwriting fee payable 9,000,000 Total long term liabilities 28,800,000 Total liabilities 29,335,980 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Class A Common stock subject to possible redemption, $0.0001 par value, 16,796,016 shares at redemption value of $10.10 per share. 169,639,762 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferrence shares, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - Class A Ordinary Shares; $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 3,203,984 shares issued and outstanding (excluding 16,796,016 shares subject to possible redemption) 321 Class B Ordinary Shares; $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 5,750,000 shares issued and outstanding (1) 575 Additional paid-in capital 6,763,533 Accumulated deficit (1,764,423 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,000,006 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 203,975,748

(1) This number includes an aggregate of up to 750,000 shares of Class B ordinary shares subject to forfeiture if the over-allotment option is not exercised in full or in part by the underwriter (see Note 5).

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this financial statement

Stonebridge Acquisition Corporation



NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT

Note 1 - Description of Organization and Business Operations

Stonebridge Acquisition Corporation (the 'Company') was incorporated in the Caymans Islands on February 2, 2021. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the 'Business Combination').

The Company is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region for purposes of consummating a Business Combination. The Company is an early stage and emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with early stage and emerging growth companies.

As of July 20, 2021, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity through July 20, 2021 relates to the Company's formation and Initial Public Offering, which is described below, and since the offering, the search for a prospective Initial Business Combination. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of its initial Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income earned on investments from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering. The registration statement for the Company's initial public offering ('Initial Public Offering') was declared effective on July 15, 2021. On July 20, 2021, the Company consummated the Initial Public Offering of 20,000,000 units ('Units') with respect to the Class A Ordinary shares included in the Units being offered (the 'Public Shares') at $10.00 per Unit generating gross proceeds of $200,000,000, which is discussed in Note 3.

Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the sale of 8,000,000 warrants ('Private Placement Warrants') at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant in a private placement to the Company's sponsor, Stonebridge Acquisition Sponsor, LLC and underwriters generating gross proceeds of $8,000,000, which is described in Note 4.

Offering costs for the Initial Public Offering amounted to $13,577,812, consisting of $4,000,000 of underwriting fees, $9,000,000 of deferred underwriting fees payable (which are held in the Trust Account (defined below)) and $577,812 of other costs. As described in Note 6, the $9,000,000 of deferred underwriting fee payable is contingent upon the consummation of a Business Combination by October 20, 2022, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement.

Following the closing of the Initial Public Offering on July 20, 2021, an amount of $202,000,000 ($10.10 per Unit) from the net proceeds of the sale of the Units in the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement Warrants was placed in a trust account ('Trust Account') and will be invested in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 'Investment Company Act'), with a maturity of 180 days or less or in any open-ended investment company that holds itself out as a money market fund selected by the Company meeting the conditions of paragraphs (d)(2), (d)(3) and (d)(4) of Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account, as described below.

The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to complete a Business Combination successfully. The Company must complete one or more initial Business Combinations having an aggregate fair market value of at least 80% of the assets held in the Trust Account excluding the deferred underwriting commissions and taxes payable on income earned on the Trust Account) at the time of the agreement to enter into the initial Business Combination. However, the Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act.

The Company will provide its holders of the outstanding shares of its Class A Ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 ('Class A Ordinary shares'), sold in the Initial Public Offering (the 'Public Stockholders') with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares (as defined above) upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a stockholder meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek stockholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company, solely in its discretion. The Public Stockholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then in the Trust Account ($10.10 per Public Share). The per-share amount to be distributed to Public Stockholders who redeem their Public Shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions the Company will pay to the underwriters (as discussed in Note 6). In such case, the Company will proceed with a Business Combination if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 upon such consummation of a Business Combination and, if the Company seeks stockholder approval, a majority of the shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. If a stockholder vote is not required by law and the Company does not decide to hold a stockholder vote for business or other legal reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its Certificate of Incorporation (the 'Certificate of Incorporation'), conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') and file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If, however, stockholder approval of the transaction is required by law, or the Company decides to obtain stockholder approval for business or legal reasons, the Company will offer to redeem shares in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to the proxy rules and not pursuant to the tender offer rules. Additionally, each Public Stockholder may elect to redeem their Public Shares irrespective of whether they vote for or against the proposed transaction. If the Company seeks stockholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the Initial Stockholders (as defined below) have agreed to vote its Founder Shares (as defined in Note 5) and any Public Shares held by them in favor of approving a Business Combination. In addition, the Initial Stockholders have agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to their Founder Shares and Public Shares in connection with the completion of a Business Combination.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Certificate of Incorporation provides that a Public Stockholder, together with any affiliate of such stockholder or any other person with whom such stockholder is acting in concert or as a 'group' (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act')), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 15% or more of the Class A Ordinary shares sold in the Initial Public Offering, without the prior consent of the Company.

The Company's Sponsor, officers and directors (the 'Initial Stockholders') have agreed not to propose an amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation that would affect the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to redeem 100% of its Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination, unless the Company provides the Public Stockholders with the opportunity to redeem their shares of Class A Ordinary shares in conjunction with any such amendment.

If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination by October 20, 2022, 15 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering ('Combination Period'), the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to us to pay the Company's franchise and income taxes (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), subject to applicable law, and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining stockholders and the Company's board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to the Company's obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law.

The Initial Stockholders have agreed to waive their liquidation rights with respect to the Founder Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. However, if the Initial Stockholders should acquire Public Shares in or after the Initial Public Offering, they will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to such Public Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The underwriters have agreed to waive their rights to its deferred underwriting commission (see Note 6) held in the Trust Account in the event the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and, in such event, such amounts will be included with the other funds held in the Trust Account that will be available to fund the redemption of the Public Shares. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the residual assets remaining available for distribution (including Trust Account assets) will be only $10.10 per shares held in the Trust Account. In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor has agreed to be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a vendor for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account. This liability will not apply with respect to any claims by a third party who executed a waiver of any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to any monies held in the Trust Account or to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of the Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'). Moreover, in the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers (except the Company's independent registered public accounting firm), prospective target businesses or other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account.

Note 2 - Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

Basis of Presentation

The accompanying financial statement is presented in U.S. dollars in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ('U.S. GAAP') and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC.

The Company has sufficient liquidity to meet its anticipated obligations over the next year from the date of issuance of these financial statements. In connection with the Company's assessment of going concern considerations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification ('ASC') 205-40-50-4, management has determined that the Company has access to funds from the closing of Initial Public Offering that are sufficient to fund the working capital needs of the Company until the earlier of the consummation of a Business Combination and one year from the date of the issuance of these financial statements.

Emerging Growth Company

The Company is an emerging growth company as defined in Section 102(b)(1) of the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the 'JOBS Act') exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that an emerging growth company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such an election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period, which means that when a standard is issued or revised, and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard.

This may make comparison of the Company's financial statement with another public company that is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company that has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used.

Cash and cash equivalents

The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company did not have any cash equivalents as of July 20, 2021.

Cash Held in Trust Account

At July 20, 2021, all of the $202,000,000 held in the Trust Account was held in cash.

Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption

The Company accounts for its Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ('ASC') Topic 480 'Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity.' Shares of Class A ordinary shares subject to mandatory redemption (if any) is classified as a liability instrument and is measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable Class A ordinary shares (including Class A ordinary shares that features redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, Class A ordinary shares is classified as stockholders' equity. The Company's Class A ordinary shares features certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, at July 20, 2021, 16,796,016 shares of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption is presented as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheet.

Offering Costs

Offering costs, including additional underwriting fees associated with the underwriters' exercise of the over-allotment option, consist principally of legal, accounting, underwriting fees and other costs directly related to the Initial Public Offering. Offering costs amounted to $13,577,812. Of this amount, $12,820,809 was charged to stockholders' equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering and $757,003 was expensed due to allocating certain offering costs to the warrant liability.

Concentration of Credit Risk

Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of cash accounts in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Coverage of $250,000. At July 20, 2021, the Company has not experienced losses on these accounts and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such account.

Financial Instruments

The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under the FASB ASC 820, 'Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures,' approximates the carrying amounts represented in the accompanying balance sheet, primarily due to their short-term nature.

Derivative Warrant Liabilities

The Company accounts for warrants as either equity-classified or liability-classified instruments based on an assessment of the warrant's specific terms and applicable authoritative guidance in Financial Accounting Standards Board ('FASB') Accounting Standards Codification ('ASC') 480, Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity ('ASC 480') and ASC 815, Derivatives and Hedging ('ASC 815'). The assessment considers whether the warrants are freestanding financial instruments pursuant to ASC 480, meet the definition of a liability pursuant to ASC 480, and whether the warrants meet all of the requirements for equity classification under ASC 815, including whether the warrants are indexed to the Company's own common shares, among other conditions for equity classification. This assessment, which requires the use of professional judgment, is conducted at the time of warrant issuance and as of each subsequent quarterly period end date while the warrants are outstanding.

For issued or modified warrants that meet all of the criteria for equity classification, the warrants are required to be recorded as a component of additional paid-in capital at the time of issuance. For issued or modified warrants that do not meet all the criteria for equity classification, the warrants are required to be recorded at their initial fair value on the date of issuance, and each balance sheet date thereafter. Changes in the estimated fair value of the warrants are recognized as a non-cash gain or loss on the statements of operations. The fair value of the warrants was estimated using a Monte Carlo simulation approach (see Note 9).

Use of Estimates

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could differ from those estimates.

Income Taxes

The Company follows the asset and liability method of accounting for income taxes under ASC 740, 'Income Taxes.' Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized for the estimated future tax consequences attributable to differences between the financial statement carrying amounts of existing assets and liabilities and their respective tax bases. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured using enacted tax rates expected to apply to taxable income in the years in which those temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. The effect on deferred tax assets and liabilities of a change in tax rates is recognized in income in the period that included the enactment date. Valuation allowances are established, when necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount expected to be realized. Deferred tax assets and liabilities were deemed to be de minimis as of July 20, 2021.

ASC 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more likely than not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. There were no unrecognized tax benefits and no amounts accrued for interest and penalties as of July 20, 2021. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. The Company is subject to income tax examinations by major taxing authorities since inception. The provision for income taxes was deemed to be de minimis as of July 20, 2021.

Recent Accounting Pronouncements

The Company's management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting pronouncements, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the Company's financial statement.

Note 3 - Initial Public Offering

Pursuant to the Initial Public Offering, the Company sold 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one share of Class A Ordinary shares (such shares of Class A Ordinary shares included in the Units being offered, the 'Public Shares'), and one-half of one redeemable warrant (each, a 'Public Warrant'). Each Public Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Class A Ordinary shares at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (see Note 7).

Note 4 - Private Placement

Concurrently with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Sponsor and underwriter purchased an aggregate of 8,000,000 Private Placement Warrants at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant for an aggregate purchase price of $8,000,000. Each whole Private Placement Warrant is exercisable for one whole share of Class A Ordinary shares at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (see Note 7). The proceeds from the Private Placement Warrants at the Initial Public Offering are held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless.

Note 5 - Related Party Transactions

Founder Shares

On February 9, 2021, the Sponsor purchased 5,750,000 shares (the 'Founder Shares') of the Company's Class B Ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 ('Class B Ordinary shares') for an aggregate price of $25,000. The Founder Shares will automatically convert into shares of Class A Ordinary shares at the time of the Company's initial Business Combination and are subject to certain transfer restrictions, as described in Note 6. Holders of Founder Shares may also elect to convert their shares of Class B Ordinary shares into an equal number of shares of Class A Ordinary shares, subject to adjustment, at any time. The Sponsor agreed to forfeit up to 750,000 Founder Shares to the extent that the 45-day over-allotment option was not exercised in full by the underwriters.

The Sponsor has agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of the Founder Shares until the earliest of: (A) one year after the completion of a Business Combination and (B) subsequent to a Business Combination, (x) if the closing price of the shares of Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after a Business Combination, or (y) the date on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, share exchange or other similar transaction that results in all of the Public Stockholders having the right to exchange their shares of Class A ordinary shares for cash, securities or other property.

Due from related party

As of July 20, 2021, the Sponsor held $300,000 from the closing of the Initial Public Offering that will be deposited as soon as practical from the Company's operating account.

Promissory Note - Related Party

On February 5, 2021, the Company issued an unsecured promissory note (the 'Promissory Note') to the Sponsor, pursuant to which the Company may borrow up to an aggregate principal amount of $300,000. As of July 20, 2021 there were no amounts borrowed under this note.

Due to Affiliates

As of July 20, 2021, a member of the Sponsor has paid $89,593 on behalf of the Company to cover deferred offering and other formation costs. This amount will be repaid as soon as practical from the operating account.

Related Party Loans

In order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ('Working Capital Loans'). If the Company completes a Business Combination, the Company may repay the Working Capital Loans out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to the Company. Otherwise, the Working Capital Loans may be repaid only out of funds held outside the Trust Account. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans, but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. Except for the foregoing, the terms of such Working Capital Loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. The Working Capital Loans would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1,500,000 of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into warrants of the post-Business Combination entity at a price of $1.00 per warrant. The warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. As of June 20, 2021, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under the Working Capital Loans.

Support Services

The Company entered into an agreement, commencing on the effective date of the Proposed Public Offering through the earlier of the consummation of a Business Combination and the Company's liquidation, to pay an affiliate of the Sponsor a monthly fee of $10,000 for office space, secretarial and administrative services.

Note 6 - Commitments and Contingencies

Registration Rights

The holders of Founder Shares, Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of working capital loans, if any, are entitled to registration rights (in the case of the Founder Shares, only after conversion of such shares to shares of Class A Ordinary shares) pursuant to a registration rights agreement dated July 20, 2021. These holders are entitled to certain demand and 'piggyback' registration rights. However, the registration rights agreement provides that the Company will not permit any registration statement filed under the Securities Act to become effective until the termination of the applicable lock-up period for the securities to be registered. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements.

Underwriting Agreement

The Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option from the final prospectus relating to the Proposed Public Offering to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments, if any, at the Proposed Public Offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

The underwriters were paid a cash underwriting discount of $0.20 per unit, or $4,000,000 in the aggregate at the closing of the Initial Public Offering. In addition, the underwriters are entitled to a deferred underwriting commissions of $0.45 per unit, or $9,000,000 in the aggregate from the closing of the Initial Public Offering ($10,350,000 in the aggregate if the underwriters' over-allotment option is exercised in full). The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement.

Note 7 - Stockholders' Equity

Ordinary shares

Class A Ordinary shares - The Company is authorized to issue 200,000,000 shares of Class A Ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. At July 20, 2021, there were 3,203,984 (excluding 16,796,016 shares of Class A Ordinary shares subject to possible redemption) shares of Class A Ordinary shares issued and outstanding.

Class B Ordinary shares - The Company is authorized to issue 20,000,000 shares of Class B Ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of Class B Ordinary shares are entitled to one vote for each share. As of July 20, 2021, there were 5,750,000 shares of Class B Ordinary shares of which 750,000 are subject to forfeiture after the underwriters' exercise of the over-allotment option.

Holders of shares of Class A ordinary shares and shares of Class B ordinary shares will vote together as a single class on all other matters submitted to a vote of stockholders.

The shares of Class B ordinary shares will automatically convert into shares of Class A ordinary shares at the time of a Business Combination at a ratio such that the number of shares of Class A ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of all Founder Shares will equal, in the aggregate, on an as-converted basis, 20% of the sum of (i) the total number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding upon completion of the Proposed Public Offering, plus (ii) the total number of shares of Class A ordinary shares issued or deemed issued or issuable upon conversion or exercise of any equity-linked securities or rights issued or deemed issued, by the Company in connection with or in relation to the consummation of a Business Combination, excluding any shares of Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities exercisable for or convertible into shares of Class A ordinary shares issued, deemed issued, or to be issued, to any seller in a Business Combination and any Private Placement Warrants issued to the Sponsor, its affiliates or any member of the management team upon conversion of Working Capital Loans. In no event will the shares of Class B ordinary shares convert into shares of Class A ordinary shares at a rate of less than one-to-one.

Preferred Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 shares of preferred stock with such designations, voting and other rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the Company's board of directors. As July 20, 2021, there were no shares of preferred stock issued or outstanding.

Note 8 - Warrants

The Company has accounted for the 18,000,000 warrants to be issued in connection with the Proposed Public Offering (the 10,000,000 Public Warrants and the 8,000,000 Private Placement Warrants assuming the underwriters' over-allotment option is not exercised) in accordance with the guidance contained in ASC 815-40. Such guidance provides that because the warrants do not meet the criteria for equity treatment thereunder, each warrant must be recorded as a liability. Accordingly, the Company will classify each warrant as a liability at its fair value. This liability is subject to re-measurement at each balance sheet date. With each such re-measurement, the warrant liability will be adjusted to fair value, with the change in fair value recognized in the Company's statement of operations.

The Public Warrants will become exercisable on the later of (a) 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination or (b) 12 months from the closing of the Proposed Public Offering. No warrants will be exercisable for cash unless the Company has an effective and current registration statement covering the ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants and a current prospectus relating to such ordinary shares. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if a registration statement covering the ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants is not effective within a specified period following the consummation of a Business Combination, warrant holders may, until such time as there is an effective registration statement and during any period when the Company shall have failed to maintain an effective registration statement, exercise warrants on a cashless basis pursuant to the exemption provided by Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act, provided that such exemption is available. If that exemption, or another exemption, is not available, holders will not be able to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis. The Public Warrants will expire five years after the completion of a Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation.

Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the Public Warrants:

• in whole and not in part;

• at a price of $0.01 per warrant;

• upon not less than 30 days' prior written notice of redemption;

• if, and only if, the reported last sale price of the ordinary shares equals or exceeds $18.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations and recapitalizations), for any 20 trading days within a 30 trading day period commencing at any time after the warrants become exercisable and ending on the third business day prior to the notice of redemption to warrant holders; and

• if, and only if, there is a current registration statement in effect with respect to the ordinary shares underlying the warrants.

If the Company calls the Public Warrants for redemption, management will have the option to require all holders that wish to exercise the Public Warrants to do so on a 'cashless basis,' as described in the warrant agreement.

The Private Warrants will be identical to the Public Warrants underlying the Units being sold in the Proposed Public Offering, except that the Private Warrants and the ordinary shares issuable upon the exercise of the Private Warrants will not be transferable, assignable or salable until after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions. Additionally, the Private Warrants will be exercisable for cash or on a cashless basis, at the holder's option, and be non-redeemable so long as they are held by the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees. If the Private Warrants are held by someone other than the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees, the Private Warrants will be redeemable by the Company and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants.

The exercise price and number of ordinary shares issuable on exercise of the warrants may be adjusted in certain circumstances including in the event of a stock dividend, extraordinary dividend or our recapitalization, reorganization, merger or consolidation. However, the warrants will not be adjusted for issuances of ordinary shares at a price below their respective exercise prices. Additionally, in no event will the Company be required to net cash settle the warrants. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of warrants will not receive any of such funds with respect to their warrants, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with the respect to such warrants. Accordingly, the warrants may expire worthless.

In addition, if the Company issues additional ordinary shares or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of a Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per ordinary share (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the Company's board of directors, and in the case of any such issuance to the initial stockholders or their affiliates, without taking into account any Founder Shares held by them prior to such issuance), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of a Business Combination on the date of the consummation of a Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's ordinary shares during the 20 trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which the Company consummates Business Combination (such price, the 'Market Value') is below $9.20 per share, the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the greater of (i) the Market Value or (ii) the price at which the Company issues the additional ordinary shares or equity-linked securities.

Note 9 - Fair Value Measurements

The fair value of the Company's financial assets and liabilities reflects management's estimate of amounts that the Company would have received in connection with the sale of the assets or paid in connection with the transfer of the liabilities in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. In connection with measuring the fair value of its assets and liabilities, the Company seeks to maximize the use of observable inputs (market data obtained from independent sources) and to minimize the use of unobservable inputs (internal assumptions about how market participants would price assets and liabilities). The following fair value hierarchy is used to classify assets and liabilities based on the observable inputs and unobservable inputs used in order to value the assets and liabilities:

Level 1: Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. An active market for an asset or liability is a market in which transactions for the asset or liability occur with sufficient frequency and volume to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis. Level 2: Observable inputs other than Level 1 inputs. Examples of Level 2 inputs include quoted prices in active markets for similar assets or liabilities and quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in markets that are not active. Level 3: Unobservable inputs based on our assessment of the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability.

At July 20, 2021, assets held in the Trust Account were entirely comprised of $202,000,000 in cash.

At July 20, 2021, there were 10,000,000 Public Warrants and 8,000,000 Private Placement Warrants outstanding.

The following table presents information about the Company's assets that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis at July 20, 2021 and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation inputs the Company utilized to determine such fair value.

Description July 20, 2021 Quoted Prices in Active Markets

(Level 1) Significant Other Observable Inputs (Level 2) Significant Other Unobservable Inputs (Level 3) Assets: Cash in Trust Account 202,000,000 202,000,000 Liabilities: Warrant Liability - Public Warrants 10,800,000 - - 10,800,000 Warrant Liability - Private Warrants 9,000,000 - - 9,000,000

The Company utilizes a Monte Carlo simulation model to value the warrants at each reporting period, with changes in fair value recognized in the statement of operations. The estimated fair value of the warrant liability is determined using Level 3 inputs. Inherent in a binomial options pricing model are assumptions related to expected share-price volatility, expected life, risk-free interest rate and dividend yield. The Company estimates the volatility of its common shares based on historical volatility that matches the expected remaining life of the warrants. The risk-free interest rate is based on the U.S. Treasury zero-coupon yield curve on the grant date for a maturity similar to the expected remaining life of the warrants. The expected life of the warrants is assumed to be equivalent to their remaining contractual term. The dividend rate is based on the historical rate, which the Company anticipates to remain at zero.

The aforementioned warrant liabilities are not subject to qualified hedge accounting.

The following table provides quantitative information regarding Level 3 fair value measurements at July 20, 2021:

At July 20, 2021 Stock Price $ 10.00 Exercise Price $ 11.50 Redemption Trigger Price $ 18.00 Term (years) 5.99 Probabllity of Acquisition 75.00 % Volatility 19.40 % Risk Free Rate 0.83 % Dividend Yield 0.00 %

At July 20, 2021 the fair value of the Public Warrants was $1.08 per warrant and the fair value of the Private Warrants was $1.125 per warrant.

Note 10 - Subsequent Events

The Company evaluated subsequent events and transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date up to the date that the financial statements were issued and determined that there have been no events that have occurred that would require adjustments to the disclosures of the financial statements.