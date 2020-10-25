Log in
Stonehorse Energy : Letter to Shareholders Annual General Meeting

10/25/2020 | 10:45pm EDT

24 October 2020

Dear Shareholder

STONEHORSE ENERGY LIMITED - UPCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Stonehorse Energy Limited (ASX: SHE) (the Company) will be holdings its annual general meeting at 1:30pm WST time on Friday 27 November 2020 (the Meeting).

Given the significant health concerns attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to guidelines and restrictions issued by Australian state and federal governments, the Company considers that it is appropriate to hold the Meeting as a virtual meeting, in a manner that is consistent with the temporary modifications to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) introduced by the Commonwealth Treasurer.

In accordance with the temporary modifications, the Company is not sending hard copies of the Notice of Meeting to Shareholders. The Notice can be viewed and downloaded from stonehorseenergy.com.

All resolutions will be decided on a poll. The poll with be conducted based on votes submitted by proxy at the Meeting by shareholders who have indicated that they intend to vote at the Meeting in accordance with the instructions set out below.

If you wish to virtually attend the AGM, please pre-register in advance for the virtual meeting by emailing the Company Secretary on jay.stephenson@foresthouse.com.au. You will need to provide your SRN and postcode for identification. After registering, you will receive confirmation containing information on how to vote at the meeting by poll.

Shareholders will be able to vote and ask questions at the virtual meeting. Shareholders are also encouraged to submit questions in advance of the Meeting to the Company. Questions must be submitted in writing to the Company at jay.stephenson@foresthouse.com.au by no later than 5:00pm WST on 21 November 2020.

If you have nominated an email address and have elected to receive electronic communications from the Company, you will also receive an email to your nominated email address with a link to an electronic copy of the important Meeting documents.

In order to be able to receive electronic communications from the Company in the future, please update your shareholder details online at www.computershare.com/au.

If you are unable to access any of the important Meeting documents online, please contact the Company Secretary, Jay Stephenson at jay.stephenson@foresthouse.com.au.

Sincerely

Robert Gardner

Executive Chairman

STONEHORSE ENERGY LIMITED |ACN 086 972 429 | 182 Claisebrook Road PERTH WA 6000 | +61 8 6141 3500 |

