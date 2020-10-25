Stonehorse Energy : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

STONEHORSE ENERGY LIMITED ACN 086 972 429 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at: TIME: 1:30 PM AWST DATE:27 November 2020 PLACE: via Zoom Meeting A copy of the Stonehorse Energy Limited 2020 Annual Report can be found at: www.stonehorseenergy.com The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be a virtual meeting. Instructions on how to attend, vote and ask questions during the meeting are outlined below. This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting. Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary, Jay Stephenson, on (+61 8) 9426 0666. 3900-04/2281712_4 1

I M PO R T A N T I N F O R M A T I O N TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING Notice is given that the AGM of the Shareholders to which this Notice of Meeting relates will be held at 1:30pm (AWST) on 27 November 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board has decided, in the interests of the health and safety of our Shareholders and staff, to hold the AGM virtually. Accordingly, Shareholders will not be able physically attend the meeting. For details of how Shareholders and proxyholders can participate in the Meeting online, please see the information below. If you wish to virtually attend the AGM, please pre-register in advance for the virtual meeting by emailing the Company Secretary on jay.stephenson@foresthouse.com.au. You will need to provide your SRN and postcode for identification. After registering, you will receive confirmation containing information on how to vote at the meeting by poll. Shareholders and proxyholders can participate in the AGM online using the zoom meeting platform. The zoom meeting id is: Meeting ID: 486 058 5408 Which can also be found at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4860585408?pwd=bmYvSzc4Q1RhN1dVVysrMlBadXo5Zz09 The zoom meeting platform allows Shareholders and proxyholders to listen to the AGM, vote, and ask questions online in real time. Technical difficulties may arise during the course of the Meeting. The Chair has discretion as to whether and how the meeting should proceed in the event that a technical difficulty arises. In exercising this discretion, the Chair will have regard to the number of shareholders impacted and the extent to which participation in the business of the meeting is affected. Where he considers it appropriate, the Chair may continue to hold the meeting and transact business, including conducting a poll and voting in accordance with valid proxy instructions. For this reason, shareholders are encouraged to lodge a proxy in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form, even if they intend to attend online. In the event that it is necessary for the Company to give further updates, information will be lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange. PARTICIPATING IN THE MEETING Shareholders and proxyholders can submit questions in relation to the AGM, and vote on the resolutions in real time during the Meeting. Shareholders may also submit their questions in advance of the AGM on matters relevant to the business of the AGM by emailing their questions to jay.stephenson@foresthouse.com.au. Written questions must be received by no later than 5:00pm WST on 21 November 2020 Shareholders, proxies and attorneys participating in the AGM using the zoom meeting platform will be able to vote between the commencement of the Meeting and the closure of voting as announced by the Chair during the Meeting.

By participating in the Meeting online you will be able to: hear the meeting; submit questions at the appropriate time whilst the Meeting is in progress; and vote during the Meeting. Please note, only Shareholders and proxyholders may ask questions online and only once they have been verified. It may not be possible to respond on all questions raised during the Meeting. Shareholders are therefore encouraged to lodge questions prior to the Meeting by emailing their questions to jay.stephenson@foresthouse.com.au. Written questions must be received by no later than 5:00pm AWST on 21 November 2020. YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT The business of the AGM affects your shareholding and your vote is important. VOTING ELIGIBILITY The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the AGM are those who are registered Shareholders at 7:00pm WST on 25 November 2020. VOTING VIRTUALLY ON THE DAY OF THE AGM All voting will be done via the zoom meeting platform. Voting on each item of business will be by poll. Instructions on how to vote during the meeting, including voting documents, will be emailed to all shareholders who registered their attendance prior to the meeting and instructions will be provided at the start of the meeting. VOTING BY PROXY The Company encourages all Shareholders to submit a proxy vote ahead of the Meeting. To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return it by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form. In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, members are advised that: each member has a right to appoint a proxy;

the proxy need not be a member of the Company; and

a member who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints

2 proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes. Sections 250BB and 250BC of the Corporations Act provide that the chair of an annual general meeting can vote undirected proxies in a shareholder vote on the remuneration report where the shareholder provides express authorisation. A body corporate appointed as a member's proxy may appoint a representative to exercise any of the powers the body may exercise as a proxy at the AGM. The appointment of the representative must comply with the requirements under Section 250D of the Corporations Act. The representative will need to provide evidence of appointment as corporate representative to the company's Share Registry

prior to the Annual General Meeting / by emailing evidence of appointment to jay.stephenson@foresthouse.com.au or sending evidence by fax to facsimile number +61 8 9481 1947 including any authority under which the appointment is signed, unless such evidence has previously been given to the Company. Further details are set out below. Proxy vote if appointment specifies way to vote Section 250BB(1) of the Corporations Act provides that an appointment of a proxy may specify the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution and, if it does: the proxy need not vote on a show of hands, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed);

- the proxy must not vote on a show of hands; if the proxy is the chair of the meeting at which the resolution is voted on - the proxy must vote on a poll, and must vote that way (i.e. as directed); and

if the proxy is not the chair - the proxy need not vote on the poll, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed). Transfer of non-chair proxy to chair in certain circumstances Section 250BC of the Corporations Act provides that, if: an appointment of a proxy specifies the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution at a meeting of the Company's members;

the appointed proxy is not the chair of the meeting;

at the meeting, a poll is duly demanded on the resolution; and

either of the following applies:

o the proxy is not recorded as attending the meeting; or the proxy does not vote on the resolution, the chair of the meeting is taken, before voting on the resolution closes, to have been appointed as the proxy for the purposes of voting on the resolution at the meeting.

