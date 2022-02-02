Stonepeak Closes Fourth North American Infrastructure Fund with $14 Billion of Commitments

Fund Meaningfully Oversubscribed, Hits Final Close at Hard Cap

Strong Fund Deployment to Date with Diversified Portfolio of 10 Investments Representing Approximately 40% of Total Fund Commitments

Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, today announced the successful final close of Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund IV (the “Fund” or “Fund IV”) with $14 billion of aggregate capital commitments. Following strong investor demand, the Fund was significantly oversubscribed, with demand exceeding its hard cap. Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund III, which closed with $7.2 billion in capital commitments after targeting $5 billion, was raised in 2018.

Consistent with Stonepeak’s previous flagship funds, Fund IV targets infrastructure assets across North America, primarily within the communications, transport and logistics, and energy transition sectors. To date, the Fund has committed approximately 40 percent of total capital commitments to 10 investments. Transactions signed by the Fund so far include Astound Broadband, Seapeak (formerly Teekay LNG), DELTA Fiber, Emergent Cold LatAm, and Rinchem. Stonepeak currently expects the Fund to make more than 15 investments when fully deployed.

Stonepeak CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder Michael Dorrell said, “The strong interest in our fourth flagship fund reflects the outstanding investment results achieved for our partners together with our reputation for responsible stewardship of critical infrastructure assets. We thank our investors for their long-term support and look forward to continuing to grow businesses in areas where the macro tailwinds are strongest and where our operational focus can make the greatest difference.”

The Fund received commitments from a diverse group of more than 150 global investors from 23 different countries with strong support from both existing and new investors. Approximately 57% of total commitments came from existing partners. Following the final close of the Fund, Stonepeak’s assets under management totaled $46 billion.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as fund counsel.

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $46 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, and to have a positive impact on the communities in which it operates. Stonepeak sponsors investment vehicles focused on private equity and credit. The firm provides capital, operational support, and committed partnerships to sustainably grow investments in its target sectors, which include transport and logistics, communications, water, energy transition, and power and renewable energy. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Hong Kong, Houston, London and Sydney. For more information, please visit https://stonepeak.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005746/en/