Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stonepeak to Acquire Rinchem

01/06/2022 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Long-term investment focused on growing a leading provider of transportation and logistics services that support specialized chemical and gas supply chains

Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Rinchem Company Inc. (Rinchem), a specialty warehousing and logistics company with a global network of chemical and gas logistics capabilities.

Rinchem provides chemical management infrastructure and specialty services for high purity, pre-packaged chemicals and gases. Serving the pharmaceutical, biotech, semiconductor, and aerospace industries, Rinchem is a leader in end-to-end, cold-chain chemical management with active operations in the United States, Israel, South Korea, and Taiwan. Rinchem’s support of innovation in technology and life sciences is expected to contribute significantly toward the achievement of global sustainability objectives through reverse logistics of specialized containers to support reuse and a strong focus on creating a more efficient supply chain that reduces the chain’s overall carbon footprint.

For Stonepeak, the transaction represents an opportunity to invest in a high-quality, specialized transportation and logistics business serving large, blue-chip customers. Rinchem expects to benefit from Stonepeak’s deep experience owning and growing mission-critical infrastructure businesses globally, particularly in the transportation and logistics and digital infrastructure sectors.

"Stonepeak has significant experience investing in specialty transport and logistics businesses where we see powerful thematic tailwinds, and we anticipate that our investment in Rinchem will be another great example," said Luke Taylor, Stonepeak Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of the Americas. “We believe the company’s ability to serve the largest and most technologically advanced chemical suppliers and end markets in the world with a high degree of operational excellence is a true differentiator. We look forward to working closely with Chuck and the team to support the company’s expansion plans and existing customers while also meaningfully growing new relationships.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Stonepeak and expect that their support will accelerate our ability to meet customer growth requirements, enter new markets, and provide synergies with their portfolio and experience within cold chain warehousing and transportation,” said Rinchem Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Breinholt.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Guggenheim Securities LLC is serving as Rinchem’s financial advisor and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP is serving as legal advisor. Barclays is serving as financial advisor to Stonepeak in connection with the transaction and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal advisor.

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $43.5 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, and to have a positive impact on the communities in which it operates. Stonepeak sponsors investment vehicles focused on private equity and credit. The firm provides capital, operational support, and committed partnerships to sustainably grow investments in its target sectors, which include transport and logistics, communications, water, energy transition, and power and renewable energy. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Hong Kong, Houston, and Sydney. For more information, please visit https://stonepeakpartners.com/.

About Rinchem

Rinchem Company, Inc. is the largest network of chemical and gas distribution centers globally with over 4 billion pounds of chemicals and gases safely handled annually. They set the standard in creating and managing safe and efficient supply chains for high purity, pre-packaged chemicals and gases. Rinchem applies four decades of expertise, industry thought leadership, and logistics transparency in order to provide the most reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for its customers. The primary industries that Rinchem serves include pharmaceutical, biotech, semiconductor and aerospace. For more information, visit Rinchem.com and follow Rinchem on Facebook or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:23pMcQ Inc. Video Compression Module Product Provides Solutions for Streaming Live Video Over IP Networks
GL
02:23pOne World Universe is Pleased to Announce the NFL Has Partnered with U.S. Green Beret Nate Boyer to Promote His Directorial Debut ‘MVP'
GL
02:23pOne World Universe is Pleased to Announce the NFL Has Partnered with U.S. Green Beret Nate Boyer to Promote His Directorial Debut ‘MVP'
GL
02:22pMediStreams Strengthens Leadership Team with Strategic New Hires
BU
02:21pCineplex temporarily lays off 6,000 workers as surging Omicron cases shut theatres
RE
02:21pGSK announces additional purchase agreements with the Government of Canada for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy, Sotrovimab
AQ
02:21pSotheby's International Realty Expands in Utah
PR
02:19pKnobbe Martens Partner Christy Lea to Serve as 2022 President of Orange County's Public Law Center Board of Directors
BU
02:18pWENG FINE ART : On its 10th anniversary on the stock exchange, Weng Fine Art AG reaches a market capitalization of EUR 200 million - Remaining treasury stock to be sold in 2022
PU
02:18pGENERAL MOTORS : to Participate in the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show®
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street's Fed headache lingers as stocks mixed, Treasuries gain
2SocGen's car leasing business ALD to buy LeasePlan for $5.5 billion
3Size not the main aim, shippers say, as MSC overtakes Maersk
4Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
5APA : January 2022 Investor Update

HOT NEWS