Stop & Shop Recognized by PRSA CT with Mercury Award

11/19/2021 | 09:02am EST
HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop announced today that it has been awarded the 2021 Bronze Mercury Award for Crisis Communications by the Greater Connecticut Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA CT).

Stop & Shop was honored for its communications around the implementation of senior shopping hours and its partnership with Uber during COVID-19 pandemic to offer discounted rides during those special shopping hours.

The Mercury Awards recognized outstanding creative and strategic excellence demonstrated in 2020-21 by a wide variety of agencies, companies, colleges, nonprofits and organizations across the state following judging by 19 members of the New Mexico Chapter of Public Relations Society of America.

“Stop & Shop and Rubenstein Associates have worked diligently together to set a high standard for innovation and creativity in our continued execution of public relations tactics and campaigns,” said Stop & Shop spokesperson Maura O’Brien. “This award is particularly meaningful after a year filled with unforeseen and unprecedented challenges.”

PRSA CT advances the public relations profession and supports public relations professionals throughout the state of Connecticut. With nearly 100 members, the chapter encompasses a diverse group of entry-, mid- and senior-level professionals, representing advertising agencies, independent consultants, business and industry, government, hospitals and health care organizations, professional associations, education, and nonprofit organizations.

Through PRSA CT’s website and social media channels, Stop & Shop received public recognition and digital tributes in lieu of an in-person award ceremony. This year’s virtual Mercury Awards celebration was generously sponsored by Sullivan & LeShane Public Relations, Inc. and Albertus Magnus College.

About Stop & Shop 
A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.  

Contact:  Maura O’Brien   maura.obrien@stopandshop.com
  Chris Cafaro   ccafaro@rubenstein.com


