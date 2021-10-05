Stop & Shop Scores Partnership With Boston Bruins Right Wing David ‘Pasta' Pastrňák to Launch Limited Edition Penne

Available Exclusively at Stop & Shop, Create Delicious Recipes at Home with Pastrňák’s Favorite Food While Supporting Pediatric Cancer Research and Care at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund

QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced that it has teamed up with seven-year Boston Bruins' right wing David Pastrňák, to launch a limited-edition penne pasta. The black and gold collectible box features a photo of Pastrňák in his signature goalscoring stance and is now exclusively available at select Stop & Shop store locations across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, while supplies last. Retailing for 88 cents in honor of Pastrňák’s jersey number, a portion of the proceeds from each 16 oz. box sold will go toward supporting pediatric cancer research and care at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. In addition, Pastrňák will work with Stop & Shop to donate pasta to children in need in his native Czech Republic.



“Pasta is a not only a pre-game favorite for David, but it’s also a fan-favorite for so many of our customers as an easy weeknight meal for their families,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “We know our shoppers will enjoy making pasta recipes at home while cheering on David and the Boston Bruins this season, and we thank David for partnering with us to support the life changing work at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund.”

While he’s known for being a contender on the ice, Pastrňák is widely recognized for his sense of humor, lightheartedness, and love for pasta, earning him the clever nickname, ‘Pasta’, by his fans. A top scorer for the Boston Bruins, Pastrňák’ is a co-winner of the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy for leading the NHL in goals during the 2020-2021 season. At just 25 years old, he is heading into his eighth NHL season with 200 goals and 427 points under his belt, all with one of the top teams in the league.

“For years, my fans have asked me what I eat before a game and it’s always my favorite meal, pasta Bolognese,” said David Pastrňák, Boston Bruins right wing. “I’m excited to team up with Stop & Shop so fans can make delicious pasta meals at home while supporting Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund.”

Stop & Shop has a long-standing partnership with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. Recognized as the institute’s largest corporate donor, Stop & Shop has provided more than $73 million over the last thirty years. Stop & Shop has supported Dana-Farber’s Pediatric Brain Tumor Clinic and research program, which has led to improvements in pediatric cancer care that continues to impact the lives of children all over the world.

“We are so grateful for the unwavering support that we have received from Stop & Shop and are excited to partner again on this new campaign with David Pastrňák,” said Alexa Woodward, Assistant Vice President, Corporate Partnerships for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. “Efforts like this help enable Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to continue to provide outstanding patient care and push forward in our search for a cure.”

To celebrate the launch of the pasta, Stop & Shop and Pastrňák are also partnering with 98.5 The Sports Hub to thank New England hockey moms for everything they do. Beginning October 5 and running until April 8, 98.5 listeners and Bruins fans can visit http://www.985thesportshub.com/contests to nominate their favorite mom in 88 words or less by sharing why she is the best hockey mom. Eight moms will be selected to win two tickets to attend a Bruins home game in April in the 98.5 suite and a chance to meet Pastrňák after the game.

For pasta recipe ideas, visit Stop & Shop’s Recipe Center and to find pasta at a retail location near you, visit www.Stopandshop.com .

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world’s leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber’s mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. We provide the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 10 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care.

As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund, established in Boston in 1948, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.

