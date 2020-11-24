Log in
Stop & Shop Survey Shows Consumers Plan to Ditch Their Thanksgiving Best for Stretchy Sweatpants and Slippers

11/24/2020 | 08:14am EST
QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanksgiving will look a lot different this year - quite literally - as a recent survey commissioned by Stop & Shop found that respondents are looking forward to wearing their coziest sweatpants, sweatshirts and slippers as opposed to dressing to the nines. The survey, which looked at Thanksgiving traditions and food preferences, also asked participants what the “silver lining” of a virtual Thanksgiving is. While one might think it’s not having to wake up at the crack of dawn to put a 20 pound bird in the oven – or only having to deal with your in-laws on Zoom (and not in-person) – 60% of respondents said they’re actually most relieved to skip out on washing the endless dishes that come with feeding a large crowd.

Stop & Shop’s Thanksgiving survey revealed the following:

  • When it comes to leftovers, 63% of respondents prefer to load up their plate with round two of Thanksgiving dinner vs. a turkey, cranberry, and stuffing sandwich.
  • Whether they are mashed, roasted, or scalloped, potatoes beat out stuffing as the go-to Thanksgiving side with nearly 57% of respondents saying they prefer a good spud.
  • While Thanksgiving is virtual for many this year, 60% of respondents are glad not to clean up dishes after feeding a crowd.
  • Another silver lining? 63% of participants are looking forward to stretchy sweatpants and slippers instead of dressing up only to go to the next room over.

No matter what side dish you prefer - or whether you’re celebrating in-person or virtually, it’s important we all come together to appreciate what we have this time of year,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “We’re wishing all of our customers a very safe and happy Thanksgiving holiday.”

With more than 400 locations across the Northeast plus convenient options for Delivery & Pickup, Stop & Shop can help you get ready for any kind of Thanksgiving gathering this year, whether big or small. You can also get inspired to try something new with your leftovers with recipes like Fresh Cheesy Turkey Enchiladas and Mashed Potato Cakes With Smoked Salmon for a twist on Black Friday brunch at www.stopandshop.com.

About Stop & Shop
A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and pediatric cancer care and research. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Brogan, Jennifer.Brogan@stopandshop.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
