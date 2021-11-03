Stop & Shop to Donate 21,500 Turkeys to Hunger Relief Organizations Ahead of Thanksgiving in Annual Turkey Express Program

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of children and families living in the United States face hunger and food insecurity every day, according to Feeding America . The need for hunger relief continues to be high due to the pandemic, with 1 in every 6 kids not knowing where they will get their next meal. With the pressing need continuing and to help those suffering from hunger, Stop & Shop today announced the launch of its annual Turkey Express program, a month-long initiative dedicated to donating holiday meals to hunger relief organizations and families ahead of Thanksgiving.

Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger. This year, Stop & Shop’s Turkey Express program will deliver 21,500 turkeys, equaling a total of nearly 340,000 lbs. donated to 25 community partners and hunger relief organizations across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. Stop & Shop’s Turkey Express program has helped communities put a warm Thanksgiving meal on their tables for over a decade. The grocer’s efforts are made possible through partners such as Shady Brook Farms , who have generously committed thousands of turkeys for donation this year.

The following are a handful of deserving organizations that will receive turkey donations from Stop & Shop throughout November:

The Dimock Center

The Greater Boston Food Bank

YMCA of Greater Boston

Worcester County Food Bank

Rhode Island Community Food Bank

Boys & Girls Clubs of Rhode Island

Feeding Westchester

Food Bank of the Hudson Valley

Connecticut Foodshare

Long Island Cares

Island Harvest

Fulfill

Community FoodBank of New Jersey

Food Bank for NYC

“As a grocer, fighting hunger is an integral part of how we give back. With many of our neighbors still facing hardships as a result of the pandemic, the work food banks and hunger relief organizations continue to do for our communities is paramount, especially during the holiday season,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “We are honored to partner with them and do our part to help ensure all families are able to enjoy a warm holiday meal with loved ones this year.”

Stop & Shop’s annual Turkey Express program will kick off today with a distribution event at The Dimock Center in Roxbury, Massachusetts, which provides comprehensive health and human services to Boston's underserved neighborhoods. During the event, The Dimock Center and Stop & Shop, with support from Shady Brook Farms, will distribute 500 turkeys and various Thanksgiving sides including corn, stuffing, and apples to local residents in need.

“We are committed to providing delicious, nutritious food on families’ tables year-round,” said Hannah Kern, Shady Brook Farms Marketing Manager. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Stop & Shop to provide turkeys to communities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island ensuring more families enjoy a nourishing, warm meal this holiday season.”

To learn more about Stop & Shop’s efforts to support hunger relief and give back to the communities it serves, please visit https://stopandshop.com/pages/our-purpose .

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .

About Shady Brook Farms

Whether on the Thanksgiving table or the backyard grill, Shady Brook Farms® is a brand filled with good bounty. It’s great-tasting turkey with a purpose to promote well-being, sustain family farms, bring people together and benefit communities. Shady Brook Farms®, offers a variety of family farm-raised turkey products including ground turkey, seasoned patties, whole turkeys and turkey breasts. Shady Brook Farms turkeys are raised without growth-promoting antibiotics and no added hormones or steroids†, exclusively on independent family farms. We are committed to raising our turkeys with care and providing transparency about food production practices to ensure consumers know more about the food they eat and where it comes from. When you enjoy Shady Brook Farms turkey, you’re a part of how good feeds good. For more information, visit ShadyBrookFarms.com.

†- Antibiotics responsibly used only when needed for treatment or prevention of illness. Turkeys raised with no added hormones or steroids. Federal regulations prohibit the use of hormones and steroids in poultry

Media contacts: caroline.medeiros@stopandshop.com