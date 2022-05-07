'Stop asking why': Shanghai tightens COVID lockdown, Beijing keeps testing

(Recasts with Shanghai lockdown plans)
* Shanghai tightens lockdown, curbs seen lasting into late
May
* Millions in Beijing taking another round of COVID tests
* Many Chinese cities expected to adopt routine mass testing
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, May 8 (Reuters) - Shanghai authorities
were tightening the city-wide COVID lockdown they imposed more
than a month ago, prolonging into late May an ordeal that
China's capital Beijing was desperate to avoid by turning mass
testing into an almost daily routine.
The commercial hub of 25 million was making a fresh push to
bring case numbers outside the areas that were facing the
strictest curbs to zero by the second half of May, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The people said movement curbs will generally remain through
the month due to fears of a rebound even though case numbers
have been falling. Authorities in some districts issued notices
ordering people back into their residential compounds after
having let them out for brief walks or quick shopping.
In a video shared widely on Chinese social media, police in
hazmat suits argue with residents who were told they needed to
be quarantined after a neighbor tested positive.
"This is so that we can thoroughly remove any positive
cases," one of the officers is heard saying. "Stop asking me
why, there is no why. We have to adhere to national guidelines."
Reuters was not able to independently verify the video.
The Shanghai government did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The prolonged isolation and fear of being sent to quarantine
centers, which sometimes lack showers and other basic
conditions, have caused widespread frustration, even
altercations.
Videos posted online last week showed dozens of workers at
Apple and Tesla supplier Quanta overwhelming hazmat-suited
security guards and vaulting over factory gates to escape being
trapped inside amid COVID rumors.
'MAGICAL' BEIJING
Strict COVID restrictions in Beijing, Shanghai and dozens of
other major cities across China are taking a psychological toll
on its people, weighing on the world's second-largest economy
and disrupting global supply chains and international trade.
The measures mark a sharp contrast with most of the world,
which is easing or removing COVID curbs to live with the virus
even as infections spread.
Beijing has closed gyms and entertainment venues, banned
dine-in services at restaurants and shut scores of bus routes
and almost 15% of its sprawling subway system, while many
residents voluntarily avoid going out.
"It is quite strange," said a 50-year-old Beijing resident
surnamed Ding, as he took a photo of an empty street leading
into a closed subway station. "It is the first time in all my
years in Beijing that I see empty streets in the middle of
summer. It's magical."
Businesses that remained open were not seeing many clients
as people did not want to do anything that might bring them near
infected people and force them into quarantine.
“North of us are malls and offices that have been sealed,
and their apps might mark them as close contacts if they came,"
said a barber surnamed Song, referring to the mobile monitoring
software all residents must use.
“This outbreak has truly unsettled everyone."
JOB SUPPORT
Premier Li Keqiang in a teleconference with other top
officials pledged on Saturday to support "as many employers as
possible," especially among small and midsize firms, to keep
people in their jobs, state media reported.
China's jobless rate stood at 5.8% in March, the highest
since May 2020, while that in 31 major cities hit a record 6.0%.
April's full lockdown of Shanghai and stricter curbs elsewhere
have since further pummeled the job market.
Despite the costs, Chinese authorities are unwavering in
their commitment to stamp out the coronavirus. Last week the
authorities threatened action against critics of the zero-COVID
policy.
Regular testing is set to become a feature of daily life in
many cities, as officials hope that could help detect and
isolate infections early enough to avoid mass closures and
movement curbs.
On Sunday, residents lined up for another round of tests in
Beijing's Chaoyang, Fangshan and Fengtai districts and small
parts of others. In a large Chaoyang compound, two people moved
around with loud speakers blaring a repeated message reminding
residents to be tested.
Many residents, even if not subject to the mass tests, still
must show a recent negative result to get to work or enter
various venues.
Shanghai, which has conducted 63 million PCR tests and 126
million rapid antigen tests last week, will also keep conducting
daily screening, city officials said.
Shanghai and other cities are also building thousands of
permanent PCR testing stations.
Beijing's daily COVID cases are in the dozens, much lower
than Shanghai's at this point in its outbreak, when infections
were in the triple digits and rising.
Shanghai's cases fell for a ninth day, Sunday data showed,
but remained in the thousands, prompting warnings against
complacency from party and city officials.
