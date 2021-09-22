Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

StorMagic : Appoints Global Software Industry Executive Danial Beer as CEO

09/22/2021 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

StorMagic®, simplifying storage and security from the edge to the core, today announced the addition of its new chief executive officer, Danial Beer. Beer was selected as CEO to transform, optimize and efficiently grow the company as it expands into key market areas including edge, HCI, security and video surveillance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005327/en/

Danial Beer, CEO of StorMagic. (Photo: Business Wire)

Danial Beer, CEO of StorMagic. (Photo: Business Wire)

Beer brings more than 25 years’ senior management experience in the global software industry, where he successfully transformed and grew multinational software companies and divisions with annual revenues ranging from $25-$500 million. His diverse skill set includes M&A, capital investment fundraising, strategy development and operational optimization. Beer previously held positions as CEO of GFI Software, COO of YOUI Labs Inc., and executive director of both the performance management and M&A divisions of IBM.

“StorMagic solves a growing market problem for edge environments, with unique, purpose-built solutions validated by an established customer base,” said Danial Beer, CEO, StorMagic. “My goal as CEO is to take these existing ingredients and work with the talented StorMagic team to apply new go-to-market strategies and operational efficiencies to enable the company to accelerate growth. I’m excited to join the StorMagic family and help the team find new ways to solve customer problems at the edge and beyond.”

StorMagic’s recent growth includes two acquisitions in the last 18 months, which have enabled the traditional HCI vendor to broaden its edge technology with additive security and video surveillance capabilities. New OEM relationships with key partners like HPE and Hivecell, alongside the addition of numerous traditional channel partners, continue to expand StorMagic’s partner ecosystem globally and boost its video and security expertise. Beer’s executive-level and M&A background are poised to position StorMagic for dramatic growth as the company enters a new era to help customers meet growing data challenges and opportunities.

About StorMagic

StorMagic is making the complex simple for edge computing environments and leading the industry in bringing the edge to the core. Our storage and security products are flexible, robust, easy to use and cost-effective, without sacrificing enterprise-class features, for organizations with one to thousands of sites. SvSAN is a highly available two-node virtual SAN designed for hyperconverged edge and small datacenter sites. SvKMS is an encryption key manager for edge, datacenter and cloud. ARQvault is the first active intelligent repository and gathers data anywhere, stores it forever, and finds it fast. StorMagic customers around the world have deployed our solutions in thousands of sites to store, protect and use edge data and significantly lower costs. Visit www.stormagic.com.

Join the Conversation

Follow StorMagic on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, and subscribe to our corporate blog and YouTube channel.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:25aFRESENIUS SE : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08:25aFreehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Closing of Equity Financing
GL
08:25aISUN : Selected for Turnkey Professional and Development Services, EPC for 448 Megawatt Solar Portfolio by Fusion Renewable
BU
08:25aIntroducing the Wide Open Trigger
GL
08:25aESI GROUP : EMPHYSIS – The Missing Link Between Digital Simulation and Embedded Software
BU
08:24aLANXESS AG : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
08:23aTaiwan applies to join Pacific trade pact CPTPP - official news agency
RE
08:23aADIDAS : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
08:23aAtlas Air Expands FedEx Air-Freighter Contract
DJ
08:22aINFLATION : Brits growing frustrated with government handling of price rises
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande domestic debt deal calms immediate contagion concern
2Salesforce rival Freshworks raises $1.03 billion in U.S. IPO, valued at..
3The calm before the storm?
4LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
5KERING : Raised to Buy by Barclays

HOT NEWS