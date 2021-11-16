Log in
StorONE Unveils S1:Backup, First Backup Storage Target to Eliminate Vulnerabilities to Ransomware at the Lowest TCO!

11/16/2021 | 08:17am EST
Backup data is a primary target of ransomware, and legacy backup storage systems expose their customer's last line of defense to the attack. StorONE's new S1:Backup works with Veeam, Rubrik, HYCU, Commvault, and others to ensure backup data is immutable to ransomware attacks and extends the value to backup infrastructures while lowering the total cost of backup storage ownership.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116005508/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

S1:Backup – Modern Backup Storage for Modern Backup Software

  • Most flexible Ransomware Resilient Backup Storage
  • First to elevate Instant Recovery to Instant-Production
  • Lowers total cost of backup infrastructure

"When we examined the points of exposure, we discovered a gap between backup software innovations and storage hardware capabilities, which lead to vulnerabilities and higher cost," said Gal Naor, StorONE's CEO. "Legacy backup storage is the cause of that gap, S1:Backup fills it and enables companies to complete their ransomware recovery strategy and extract the full value from modern backup software by eliminating ransomware concerns and elevating backup to deliver high-availability."

Most Flexible Ransomware Resiliency

If they offer it, legacy solutions force customers to use S3 for immutability. S1:Backup is the industry’s only solution that delivers immutability across all its protocols, including NFS, SMB, S3, iSCSI, Fibre Channel, and NVMe-oF. S1:Backup delivers 100% ransomware resiliency:

  • Captures every backup job into an immutable state
  • Retains immutable copies indefinitely without impacting performance
  • If attacked by malware, rollback to a 30-second old immutable copy

Lowest Possible Recovery Point Objectives

Capabilities like block-level incremental (change block tracking) backups enable customers to reduce their exposure to a ransomware attack or other failure. However, a high frequency of backup jobs puts too much strain on hard drive only backup storage technology, and All-Flash backup storage is too expensive for the use case.

S1:Backup solves the problem by auto-tiering between a generous flash tier and up to a 15PB+ hard-disk tier to deliver:

  • Supports hundreds of simultaneous backup jobs per hour for low RPO
  • The lowest possible backup costs thanks to maximum performance from a small number of flash drives and 90% utilization of high-density hard disk drives

Safest, Most Cost-Effective Long-Term Data Retention

Modern backup software supports decade-plus data retention, but modern backup storage can't scale to meet this capability. The lack of scale forces customers to add yet another storage silo, an archive.

S1:Backup delivers built-to-last backup storage supporting the highest-density hard disk drives (HDD) without compromising availability. It can scale to 15+PBs in a single cluster for long-term data retention while delivering high-performance backup and recovery.

S1:Backup provides real support of high-density HDD:

  • Fastest RAID rebuilds, recovering from 18TB drive failure in two hours (competing solutions take days)
  • Unique bit-error-rot protection, critical for long-term retention
  • Ultimate flexibility, mix new drive densities without creating new volumes or reconfiguring backup jobs

Elevates Instant-Recovery to Instant-Production

Modern backup-server software's instant or live recovery features provide a dramatic reduction in recovery times. The problem is that the overhead of legacy backup-storage software makes the performance of that instantly recovered VM or application unusable and risky.

S1:Backup is the first backup storage solution that has the flexibility to be standby-production storage. IT can now take the time required to investigate the ransomware attack, software bug, or hardware failure that instigated recovery without impacting users or applications.

S1:Backup is the first to deliver a production-class experience:

  • Highly-Available backup cluster
  • Supports FC, iSCSI, NVMe-oF, NFS, SMB and S3 protocols
  • Enterprise-class performance and features
  • At backup storage prices!

S1:Backup is the first backup storage solution designed to complement modern backup storage software, delivering complete ransomware protection and recovery while extending the value of the backup storage investment and dramatically lowering the upfront and long-term costs of storage.

Learn More About S1:Backup:

About StorONE

With over 50 patents awarded in its first eight years of deep technical development, StorONE is completely changing the perception of storage from an IT cost center to a resource that provides organizations with vital competitive advantages. StorONE is headquartered in New York, with offices in Texas, Tel Aviv, and Singapore. Additional information about StorONE is available at storone.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
