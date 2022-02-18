Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Storm Eunice batters England and Ireland, warning issued for London

02/18/2022 | 04:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Large waves and strong winds during Storm Eunice, in Cornwall

PORTHLEVEN, England, (Reuters) -An Atlantic storm battered England and Ireland on Friday with winds of up to 100 miles per hour, prompting warnings from Britain's weather office that Storm Eunice could cause significant disruption, tear off roofs and hammer London.

Eunice, which began in the central Atlantic and was spun up from the Azores towards Europe by the jet stream, has extreme wind speeds that pose a danger to life, Britain's Meteorological Office said.

The storm hit western England, making landfall in Cornwall, where waves lashed the coast, sending plumes of spray over the roofs of cottages, Reuters pictures showed.

"Storm Eunice will bring damaging gusts in what could be one of the most impactful storms to affect southern and central parts of the UK for a few years," Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said.

"The red warning area indicates a significant danger to life as extremely strong winds provide the potential for damage to structures and flying debris."

The Met Office warned flying debris from gusts could result in danger to life, blow off roofs, uproot trees and close roads, disrupt train services and ground planes in London and southern England.

Gale force winds were recorded across the southern English coast with warnings of large waves. Many schools were closed. Trains were cancelled or running slow. London City Airport said 64 flights had been cancelled.

"Safety is our number one priority, and we're cancelling a number of flights," BA said. "We're expecting extreme weather conditions at airports across the UK as a result of Storm Eunice, which will cause significant disruption."

Such red warnings are relatively rare. The last one issued was in November 2021.

The British government will hold a COBR emergency response meeting to discuss the response to the storm.

Britain's security minister, Damian Hinds, said troops were on standby to deal with the consequences of the weather.

"Everybody is on a state of readiness, a state of alert," Hinds said.

(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton and Barbara Lewis)

By Tom Nicholson


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:37aG20 finance chiefs to warn of inflation, geopolitical risks
RE
04:36aFrance urges implementation of global tax deal by early 2023
RE
04:35aG20 finance chiefs to warn of inflation, geopolitical risks
RE
04:35aNorway inflation to decline in 2022, pay commission says
RE
04:33aRussian rouble rises, outshines EMEA FX for the week
RE
04:32aStorm Eunice batters England and Ireland, warning issued for London
RE
04:31aThai property sector recovery delayed amid Omicron -state loan agency
RE
04:29aFrench state to inject over 2 billion euros into troubled EDF
RE
04:25aHong Kong parents rush to vaccinate children as COVID surges
RE
04:20aEuro zone's current account surplus rose last year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Share futures jump, gold slips on hopes for diplomacy in Ukraine
2Production caps curb growth at handbag maker Hermes
3China NEV sales drop 18.6% in January after subsidy cut
4Indian shares tepid as IT, pharma stocks drag; Ukraine in focus
5BAYER AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS