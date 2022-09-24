Storm Fiona hammers Canada's east coast forcing evacuations

(Adds quotes from Newfoundland officials, meteorologist;
updates wind speeds and rainfall)
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Powerful storm
Fiona slammed into eastern Canada on Saturday with
hurricane-force winds, forcing evacuations, blowing over trees
and powerlines, and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and
businesses without electricity.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the center of
the storm, downgraded to Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona, was now in
the Gulf of St. Lawrence after racing through Nova Scotia.
After taking its toll on Nova Scotia and Prince Edward
Island, the storm battered Newfoundland, but is now likely to
weaken, the NHC said.
Port aux Basques on the southwest tip of Newfoundland
declared a state of emergency and is evacuating parts of the
town that suffered flooding and road washouts, according to
Mayor Brian Button and police.
"First responders are dealing with multiple electrical
fires, residential flooding and washouts. Residents are asked to
obey evacuation orders and to find a safe place to weather the
storm," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Newfoundland said
on Twitter.
"This is hitting us really, really hard right now," Button
said in a Saturday morning video posted on Facebook in which he
urged residents to stay indoors or, if asked, to evacuate. "We
have a fair bit of destruction in town... We do not need anyone
else injured or hurt in during this."
Homes along the coastline were destroyed by the storm surge,
CBC reported, showing images of debris and extensive damage in
the town.
Fiona, which nearly a week ago battered Puerto Rico and
other parts of the Caribbean, made landfall between Canso and
Guysborough, Nova Scotia, where the Canadian Hurricane Centre
said it recorded what may have been the lowest barometric
pressure of any storm to hit land in the country's history.
Ian Hubbard, meteorologist for the Canadian Hurricane
Centre, told Reuters it appears Fiona lived up to expectations
that it would be a "historical" storm.
"It did look like it had the potential to break the all-time
record in Canada, and it looks like it did," he said. "We're
still not out of this yet."
Storms are not uncommon in the region and typically cross
over rapidly, but Fiona is expected to impact a very large area.
Hubbard said Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island still have
many hours of strong winds, rain and storm surge to go, and the
west coast of Newfoundland would be pounded throughout the day.
While scientists have not yet determined whether climate
change influenced Fiona's strength or behavior, there is strong
evidence that these devastating storms are getting worse.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS WITHOUT POWER
Some 79% of customers, or 414,000, were without power in
Nova Scotia, and 95%, or 82,000, had lost power on Prince Edward
Island, utility companies said. The region was also experiencing
spotty mobile phone service. Police across the region reported
multiple road closures.
"She was a wild ride last night, sounded like the whole roof
was going to blow off," said Gary Hatcher, a retiree who lives
in Sydney, Nova Scotia, near where the storm made landfall. A
maple tree was toppled in his back yard but did not damage his
house.
Sydney recorded wind gusts of 141 kph (88 mph), Hubbard
said.
The storm weakened somewhat as it traveled north. As of 11
a.m. (1500 GMT), it was over the Gulf of St. Lawrence about 100
miles (160 km) west-north-west of Port aux Basques, carrying
maximum winds of 80 miles per hour (130 kph) and barreling north
at around 25 mph (41 kph), the NHC said.
Fiona is expected to maintain hurricane-force winds until
Saturday afternoon, the NHC said.
As a powerful hurricane when it lashed Caribbean islands
earlier in the week, Fiona killed at least eight and knocked out
power for virtually all of Puerto Rico's 3.3 million people
during a sweltering heat wave. Nearly a million people remained
without power five days later.
No casualties have yet been reported in Canada.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delayed Saturday's
departure for Japan, where he was to attend the funeral of
former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to receive briefings and
support the government's emergency response, Press Secretary
Cecely Roy said on Twitter.
Canadian authorities sent emergency alerts in Nova Scotia
and Prince Edward Island, warning of severe flooding along
shorelines and extremely dangerous waves. People in coastal
areas were advised to evacuate.
(Reporting Eric Martyn in Halifax and John Morris in
Stephenville; Additional reporting by Ivelisse Rivera in San
Juan, Puerto Rico and Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa;
Writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Frances Kerry and Bill
Berkrot)