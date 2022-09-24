Storm Fiona hammers Canada's east coast; thousands without power

(Adds comments from local residents)
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Powerful storm
Fiona slammed into eastern Canada on Saturday with
hurricane-force winds, blowing over trees and powerlines and
leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without
electricity.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the center of
the storm, downgraded to Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona, was now in
the Gulf of St. Lawrence after racing through Nova Scotia.
Reports of downed trees and power lines were widespread in Nova
Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
"She was a wild ride last night, sounded like the whole roof
was going to blow off," said Gary Hatcher, a retiree who lives
in Sydney, Nova Scotia, near where the storm made landfall. A
maple tree was toppled in his back yard but did no damage to his
house.
Fiona, which nearly a week ago battered Puerto Rico and
other parts of the Caribbean, made landfall between Canso and
Guysborough, Nova Scotia, where the Canadian Hurricane Centre
said it recorded what may have been the lowest barometric
pressure of any storm to hit land in the country's history.
"We were up all night," said Dave DeBlois of New Glasgow,
Nova Scotia, who said there was no major damage to his home.
"Was a bit scary at times," he said. "You could feel the house
sway."
Some 79% of customers, or 414,000, were without power in
Nova Scotia, and 95%, or 82,000, had lost power on Prince Edward
Island, utility companies said. The region was also experiencing
spotty mobile phone service. Police across the region reported
multiple road closures.
TRUDEAU DELAYS JAPAN TRIP
The storm weakened somewhat as it traveled north. As of 8
a.m. (1200 GMT), it was over the Gulf of St. Lawrence about 200
miles (340 km) northeast of Halifax, carrying maximum winds of
85 miles per hour (140 kph) and barreling north at around 23 mph
(37 kph), the NHC said.
Experts predicted high winds, storm surges and heavy
rainfall from Fiona. The storm was forecast to gradually weaken
but was expected to maintain hurricane-force winds until
Saturday afternoon, the NHC said.
Designated a hurricane as it lashed Caribbean islands
earlier in the week, Fiona killed at least eight people and
knocked out power for virtually all of Puerto Rico's 3.3 million
people during a sweltering heat wave. Nearly a million people
remained without power five days later.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delayed Saturday's
departure for Japan, where he was to attend the funeral of
former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to receive briefings and
support the government's emergency response, Press Secretary
Cecely Roy said on Twitter.
A hurricane warning was in effect for much of central Nova
Scotia and Prince Edward Island, home to more than 150,000
people, and parts of Newfoundland, the Miami-based NHC said.
Canadian authorities sent emergency alerts in Nova Scotia
and Prince Edward Island, warning of severe flooding along
shorelines and extremely dangerous waves. People in coastal
areas were advised to evacuate.
The storm could prove to be more ferocious than the
benchmarks of Hurricane Juan in 2003 and Hurricane Dorian in
2019, Canadian Hurricane Centre meteorologist Bob Robichaud told
a briefing on Friday.
The country's two largest carriers, Air Canada and WestJet
Airlines, suspended regional service starting Friday evening.
(Reporting Eric Martyn in Halifax and John Morris in
Stephenville; Additional reporting by Ivelisse Rivera in San
Juan, Puerto Rico and Juby Babu in Bengaluru, Ismail Shakil and
Steve Scherer in Ottawa
Writing by Steve Scherer and Daniel Trotta; Editing by Jane
Merriman, Frances Kerry and Bill Berkrot)