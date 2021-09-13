Storm Nicholas threatens U.S. Gulf Coast with dangerous conditions

HOUSTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Gulf Coast of Texas and
Louisiana was bracing on Monday for the arrival of Tropical
Storm Nicholas, which was expected to batter the region with
life-threatening storm surge, flash flooding and gusty winds.
The storm, carrying winds of 60 mph (97 kph), was moving
erratically as it headed northward about 140 miles (225 km)
south of the southern coast of Texas, the National Hurricane
Center (NHC) said in a Monday morning bulletin. It was forecast
to move ashore along the southern or central coast of Texas late
on Monday afternoon or evening.
The National Weather Service issued storm surge, flood and
tropical storm warnings and watches that were in effect until at
least Tuesday for the area that reached from the southern tip of
Texas across the state's Gulf coast and into the Louisiana.
"This is a life-threatening situation," the NHC said.
"Persons located within these areas should take all necessary
actions to protect life and property from rising water."
Nicholas is the second storm in as many weeks to threaten
the U.S. Gulf Coast. Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc in late August,
killing more than two dozen people and as it devastated
communities in Louisiana near New Orleans.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner urged the city's 2.3 million
residents to stay at home starting on Monday evening. Parts of
the city were expected to get 8 inches (20 cm) or even more
rain, according to the forecast.
"Take things seriously and prepare," he said during a news
conference. "This is primarily a rain event and we don't know
how much rain we will be getting."
Houston, the fourth most populous city in the United States,
was devastated in 2017 when Harvey, a Category 4 hurricane,
slammed Southwest Texas, dropping up to 40 inches of rain in
some sections and killing more than 100 people.
Houston Independent School District canceled classes for
Tuesday, while dozens of districts in Texas shut down Monday.
Waves stirred up by Nicholas neared 12 feet (3.7 m) in
height were reported outside of Port Aransas, near Corpus
Christi, Texas, with wind gusts up to 54 mph about 40 miles east
of Padre Island, the National Weather Service said.
Winds were expected to remain at 60 mph with higher wind
gusts. Rainfall totals of up to 16 inches and possibly 20 inches
in some isolated areas were in the forecast for coastal Texas.
Nueces County, which includes the city of Corpus Christi,
issued a disaster declaration on Monday, saying that the
community was under a threat of imminent disaster, injury and
loss of life or property due to the anticipated storm.
But on Monday afternoon, conditions in the coastal city of
Galveston were still relatively calm, although wind gusts
reached nearly 50 mph.
"It ain't even raining," said Mike Garcia, manager of the
Gumbo Diner. "The water's choppy, but we have a full
restaurant."
Royal Dutch Shell on Monday began evacuating staff
from a U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil platform and other firms began
preparing for hurricane-force winds.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston and Brendan O'Brien in
Chicago; Writing by Brendan O'Brien
Editing by Marguerita Choy)