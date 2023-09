Storm Ophelia floods the US mid-Atlantic

STORY: Nearly 8 million people across the Mid-Atlantic - from New York to South Carolina - were under tropical storm, storm surge and flooding warnings as of midday on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

After making landfall near Emerald Isle, North Carolina around 6:15am eastern time, Ophelia was moving inland on a northerly path as it dumped heavy rain and whipped up strong winds in its wake.