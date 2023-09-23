STORY: In Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the storm, dubbed Ophelia, which was still out at sea as of Friday evening.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for much of the area, along with storm surge warnings, the National Weather Service said.

Late Friday, the agency also issued a hurricane watch for parts of eastern North Carolina, saying that Air Force Reserve hurricane hunters had found that Ophelia had strengthened.

By Friday afternoon, Ophelia was powering 70 miles per hour winds, the Air Force data showed, and was expected to reach coastal areas on Friday night, bringing rain and high winds through Saturday.

In addition to life-threatening storm surges along the coast, Ophelia could spur flooding from North Carolina to New Jersey through Sunday, the National Weather Service said.