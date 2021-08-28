Storm cuts U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output by 91% -offshore regulator

HOUSTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Energy companies on Saturday had cut 91% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude oil production, or 1.65 million barrels, according to regulator Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), as Hurricane Ida churned through offshore oilfields.

The "extremely dangerous" hurricane was about 380 miles (610 km) southeast of Houma, Louisiana, and driving north toward a late Sunday U.S. landfall on the Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm is expected to become a category four hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, generating winds of 140 miles per hour (225 kph).

Oil and gas companies on Saturday evacuated 290 offshore facilities and shut in 91% of their usual offshore production ahead of the storm's arrival. They also moved 11 drill vessels out of harm's way by midday Saturday, the offshore regulator said.

More than 1.89 billion cubic feet of natural gas production, or 85% of their output, according to a BSEE tally of reports from offshore producers. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams Editing by Marguerita Choy)