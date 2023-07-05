The national meteorology institute gave a code red storm warning for a large part of the country, the highest level of alert.
Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, one of Europe's busiest hubs, cancelled more than 300 flights, a spokesperson said, with traffic expected to be limited until at least 3 pm local time (1300 GMT).
Residents of the Noord-Holland province, which includes Amsterdam, were sent push alarms on mobile phones warning them to stay indoors and to reserve emergency service numbers for life-threatening situations.
Train operator NS halted all train traffic in the north of the Netherlands, while a highway north of Amsterdam was closed due to falling trees.
