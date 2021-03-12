Storms forecast for U.S. Plains drives wheat to one-month low

CHICAGO, March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures extended
losses on Friday, touching a one-month low as rain and snow
forecast for dry parts of the U.S. Plains improved production
prospects, analysts said.
Soybean futures were narrowly mixed, caught between surging
soyoil futures amid tightening world vegetable oil supplies, and
slowing demand for soymeal, a hog feed ingredient.
Corn prices were little changed ahead of the weekend.
As of 1:03 p.m. CST (1903 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade May
wheat was down 4-1/4 cents at $6.38-1/4 per bushel after
dipping to $6.37-1/2, its lowest since Feb. 12.
Wheat futures fell as a winter storm was expected to bring
snow, rain and high winds through Sunday to the Rocky Mountains
and Plains. Winter wheat should benefit from the moisture as the
crop emerges from dormancy and begins its key growth phase.
"Wheat prices reflect expectations for improving weather
here in the States, along with soft export demand and weak
seasonal signals," Arlan Suderman, StoneX chief commodities
economist, said in a client note.
CBOT May corn was up 1/2 cent at $5.39 a bushel.
In the soy complex, May soybeans were up 1/2 cent at
$14.14 a bushel while soyoil futures set
life-of-contract highs and rival Malaysian palm oil futures hit
a 13-year top.
Meanwhile, CBOT May soymeal fell below its 100-day
moving average, triggering sell-stops, on fears that disease
outbreaks in China's huge hog herd will hurt demand for the feed
ingredient.
Soybean and corn futures were underpinned by uncertainty
about the size of the harvests in South America, with dry
conditions threatening Argentina's crops and wet weather slowing
Brazil's soy harvest.
"We are still trying to get our arms around what is
happening in Latin America," said Dan Basse, president of
AgResource Co in Chicago.
The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange lowered its estimate of
Argentina's soybean harvest to 44 million tonnes and its corn
forecast to 45 million tonnes, below its previous forecasts of
46 million tonnes for each crop.
But several forecasters have increased estimates for
Brazil's ongoing soybean harvest, despite rain delays.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Alexander Smith and Mark
Potter)