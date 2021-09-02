Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Story: Can trade facilitation be more gender-responsive? Customs officials say yes!

09/02/2021 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Trade facilitation policy has a long way to go when it comes to addressing gender imbalances - and in cross-border trade, it remains a priority for the economic empowerment of women as workers, consumers and family members. This is where the International Trade Centre steps in to make a difference.

In August, the International Trade Centre's Ready4Trade Central Asia project, financed by the European Union, completed a series of awareness-raising gender workshops for customs officials in in Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

'Understanding the gender dimension of cross-border trade and defining the roles that civil servants can play in creating more sustainable trade environments is important', said Chemen Bayramova, trainer and representative of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan after attending one of the gender-responsive trade facilitation workshops.

In Tajikistan, the workshops were held across the country, designed for Tajik border officials in close cooperation with the Tajikistan Customs Service and the National Association of Tajik businesswomen. Some 100 local Tajik officials from state agencies participated in the workshops.

'It was especially useful to see the statistics and receive practical advice on how to work with women who are engaged in cross-border trade', says Nilufar Haidarshoeva, a Tajik customs officer.

Parviz Yusufov, another Tajik customs officer, adds: 'After this training, we realized that there are many problems that still need to be conveyed to others in the sector so we can address them jointly and find solutions.'

In Turkmenistan, the workshops were held in the Balkan and Lebap velayats for the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, with over 45 representatives of customs services attending.

In both countries, the sessions were delivered by local customs experts. Being trained, the participants can now share their knowledge with their colleagues in various customs administrations and other relevant trade agencies.

'These trainings allow trade policymakers, customs officers, and border officials to understand why facilitating trade for women is important, while highlighting some of the constraints that women face when engaging in international trade,' says Alina Fetisova, ITC Trade Facilitation Programme Officer. 'The workshops also provide recommendations to enhance women participation in trade and to create conducive border environments through trade facilitation reforms.'

'Addressing women-specific challenges in cross-border trade is essential to achieving women economic empowerment and mainstream gender across the whole policy spectrum', says Silvia Pietropaolo from the regional delegation of the EU to Central Asia.

The series of trainings followed consultations with governmental entities, business associations and private sector representatives in Central Asia. Findings showed that there is a strong demand for gender-focused activities in trade, especially for cross-border trade.


About the project

The Ready4Trade Central Asia project is a joint initiative of the European Union and the International Trade Centre. Its aim is to contribute to the overall sustainable and inclusive economic development of Central Asia by boosting intra-regional and international trade in the region. Beneficiaries of the Ready4Trade Central Asia project include governments, small and medium-sized enterprises, in particular women-led enterprises, and Business Support Organizations. The project operates in 5 countries: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

More information: https://www.intracen.org/Ready4Trade

Disclaimer

ITC - International Trade Centre published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 06:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:02aOil drops after OPEC+ reaffirms supply return as demand wavers
RE
03:02aSUBEX : Cognitive RPA – Automation for Next Gen Revolution in Telecom
PU
03:02aPNO : Formation flow testing (DST) start-up
PU
03:02aNORMA : welcomes five new apprentices at company headquarters in Maintal »
PU
03:02aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Businesses Solutions Made Easy with Ooredoo's B2B App Businesses Solutions Made Easy with Ooredoo's B2B App
PU
03:02aEVOTEC : partner Kazia Therapeutics announces full regulatory approval for Phase I study of EVT801
PU
03:02aNORDEX : Turkey completed the installation of the 1000th turbine
PU
03:02aGRINDROD SHIPPING : Announcement on Closing of IVS Bulk Acquisition, IVS Pinehurst Charter Extension & Share Repurchases
PU
03:02aNITTO DENKO : Astellas, and M. Heart Partnering for ECG testing service
PU
03:02aENERGEAN : 1H 2021 Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tech stocks send Nasdaq to fresh record close, boost S&P
2Amazon's new union battle: Teamsters go local to snarl expansion
3Dalian coking coal, coal futures hit record highs on supply woes
4Barratt targets pre-pandemic levels of home completions for FY22
5Singapore Exchange to issue easier rules for SPAC listings -sources

HOT NEWS