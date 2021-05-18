Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Story: Tackling coconut waste creatively in Barbados

05/18/2021 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Central to the Barbados experience is a refreshing coconut water break to beat the heat. Popular with locals and tourists alike, the sweet, health-packed beverage is sold fresh by roadside vendors and establishments across the island.

While this is great for business and tourism, fresh coconut water has the downside of generating a high amount of waste. Coconut vendors often discard and improperly dispose of coconut shells. With the rise in demand for coconut products, this has become a challenge that authorities in Barbados are seeking to bring under control. It could pose a serious health and waste management problem to the island.

The 'Alliances for Coconut Industry Development in the Caribbean' project, implemented by the International Trade Centre (ITC) Alliances for Action programme, the Caribbean Agricultural Research & Development Institute (CARDI) and key Alliances for Action partners address this issue through sustainable entrepreneurship.

Coconut waste is actually an untapped resource and a source of energy that could be leveraged profitably in Barbados and across the Caribbean region. By using bioreactor technology - a way to treat or convert raw materials into a preferred product - coconut waste can be transformed into biogas and digestate.

This helps both minimize organic waste and offer green growth for enterprises in Barbados. The project, drawing on a partnership with CARDI, the University of the West Indies and the National Conservation Commission of Barbados, is exploring applying bioreactor technology to improve the coconut industry in Barbados.

The National Conservation Commission has purchased a shredder that can grind the coconut husks as efficiently as possible. It is expected to commission the bioreactor by 30 June 2021 to produce digestate to benefit the agricultural sector at large, and the lead farmers and other project stakeholders in particular.

The mulch and digestate will be used as inputs for project activities such as growth trials for coconut nurseries and other crops. The biogas will go towards lowering utility and fuel bills for farmers and enterprises.

Leveraging bioreactor technology to tackle coconut waste will benefit Barbados and its coconut industry immensely. If it is successful, it will also serve as a model for coconut vendors and processors to increase profits.

ITC's Alliances for Action is replicating and scaling up this model across other Caribbean states, with support from CARDI, regional partners and the European Union, The Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States and CARIFORUM, who are funding the project.

Disclaimer

ITC - International Trade Centre published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 15:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:22aExperts to discuss affordable housing issues resulting from COVID-19 at ABA meeting
PU
11:22aEMX ROYALTY  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Results (Form 6-K)
PU
11:22aUnivision- the No. 1 Network Among U.S. Hispanics- Reveals 2021-22 Content Slate Showcasing Live News, Entertainment, and Sports, Building on its Continued Transformation
BU
11:21aVodafone Group Down Over 7%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:20aBT  : Labs' end-to-end network core trial marks important milestone for standalone 5G
PU
11:20aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST  : Directorate Change
PR
11:20aCorporate Update on Human Unitec International, Inc. (HMNU)
NE
11:19aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A  : Irish airline Aer Lingus announces plans for layoffs, restructuring
RE
11:19aENGIE  : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
11:19aLUMEN TECHNOLOGIES  : Retailers fashioning new in-store and online experiences through technology innovation
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data
2ANALYSIS: AT&T, Discovery deal highlights media's thirst to be like Netflix
3Siemens Energy says it has no plans for full Siemens Gamesa takeover
4TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, Ford, Microsoft, Oracle, Lloyds...
5NEVADA COPPER CORP. : Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update; Announces Filing of Q1 2021 Financial Statemen..

HOT NEWS