Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Storytel signs audiobooks partnership with Spotify, shares jump

05/20/2021 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish audiobook streaming group Storytel has partnered with Spotify to allow its subscribers to listen to its library of audiobooks on Spotify from later this year, sending its shares up 12%.

Storytel offers listening and reading of more than 500,000 titles across 25 markets and competes with the likes of Amazon's Audible.

"We think this is a great partnership and a way to get access to more potential audiobook listeners around the world," CEO Jonas Tellander told Reuters. "We are growing at about 30% annually and we are hoping that this will contribute a lot to that."

Spotify recently tied up with Facebook to allow listeners to play music and podcasts directly from the social network's iOS and Android apps.

Storytel has books in 30 languages but is restricted to the country a subscriber is in and the kind of credit cards they use. Spotify is available in more than 150 countries and have 356 million total monthly active users.

Storytel, which has roughly 1.6 million subscribers, is working to make its books available in different countries as it has worldwide rights for most of the audiobooks in several languages, Tellander said.

However, to access the audiobooks, Spotify subscribers would still need a Storytel subscription.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

By Supantha Mukherjee


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:46aCROSSWORD CYBERSECURITY  : Notice of Investor Presentation
PU
03:41aEXCLUSIVE : PetroChina ships jet fuel to junta-ruled Myanmar, data shows
RE
03:35aBritain clears $44 billion Virgin-O2 mobile merger deal
RE
03:34aGerman exports to United States and China jump, underpinning recovery
RE
03:28aStorytel signs audiobooks partnership with Spotify, shares jump
RE
03:28aEasyJet readies 90% of fleet despite summer doubts
RE
03:24aBACK TO THE CITY : Brits scramble for city apartments
RE
03:17aU.S. lawmakers to propose tax credit for sustainable aviation fuel
RE
03:03aGold ticks higher on inflation anxiety, but firm dollar caps gains
RE
03:01aSlide in cryptocurrencies, other high-fliers, comes amid looming U.S. inflation worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Taper talk troubles stocks, bitcoin attempts to rebound
2Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China, leverage
3Judge suggests warning label as part of $2 billion plan to limit Roundup claims
4OBSEVA SA : ObsEva Announces Final Results from the Phase 3 PRIMROSE Program of Yselty® (linzagolix) for the T..
5Indian shares held back by metal stocks

HOT NEWS