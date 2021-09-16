Strata Identity : Receives SINET16 Innovator Award

Company Unifies Multi-Cloud and On-Premises Identity Management

Strata Identity, the distributed, multi-cloud identity orchestration company, today announced it has been recognized as a 2021 SINET16 Innovator Award winner. The annual SINET16 awards recognize the most innovative and compelling technologies that address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.

Strata was selected from a pool of 190 applications from 18 countries, following two rounds of evaluation by the SINET Judging Committee. The panel was composed of 117 private and government security professionals including leading risk executives, experts in government intelligence and defense agencies, venture capitalists, and investment bankers.

A recent study found that due to incompatible identity silos created by multi-cloud environments, more than 60% of companies said they lack visibility into policies, applications and users, and half are still using manual efforts to manage them. Strata’s Maverics Identity Orchestration Platform™ automates multi-cloud and hybrid cloud identity management by enabling legacy on-premises and modern cloud identity systems to coexist indefinitely without requiring any changes to applications.

“Being recognized with the highly respected SINET16 Innovator award is a special honor for the entire Strata team,” said Eric Olden, CEO of Strata Identity. “Our unique approach for unifying cloud and on-premises identity with standards-based orchestration addresses one of the biggest problems facing organizations as they migrate to the cloud or try to manage identity across multiple clouds.”

“Congratulations to Strata Identity for being selected as one of this year's SINET16 Innovators,” said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. “This year’s class of winners are emerging as leaders in their field, and paving the way for critical security advancements into multiple government agencies and industry sectors.”

Strata was selected based on cumulative scoring associated with:

The urgency in the marketplace for their products and solutions

How innovative and unique their solutions are

How well their products and technologies solve real and significant cybersecurity problems

What advantages exist over other solutions

The companies’ ability to succeed based on the state of their product, capital, and leadership

About Strata

Strata is pioneering the concept of identity orchestration for distributed, multi-cloud identity. The Maverics Platform enables enterprises to seamlessly unify on-premises and cloud-based authentication and access systems for consistent identity management in multi-cloud environments. Strata’s distributed approach to identity enables organizations to break decades-old vendor lock-in, preventing a broader transition of enterprise workloads to the public cloud. The company’s founders co-authored the SAML open standard for identity interoperability, created the first cloud identity services, delivered the first open-source identity products, and are now building the first distributed identity platform. For more information, visit us on the Web and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005264/en/