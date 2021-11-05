Strata Receives Top Three Ranking for Midsize Tech Companies by Chicago Tribune in Survey on Most Engaged Cultures

CHICAGO, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strata Decision Technology (Strata), a pioneer and leader in the development of cloud-based financial planning, analytics and performance tools for healthcare, has been awarded a Top Workplaces honor by the Chicago Tribune for the third year in a row. Strata was ranked one of the top three mid-sized tech companies in Chicago.

Over 4,700 companies were invited to participate in an employee survey commissioned by the Chicago Tribune in partnership with Energage, a third-party research company. The survey was anonymous and focused on the 15 drivers of the most engaged cultures including everything from work-life balance to confidence in company leadership. Employees responded to a set of statements about their feelings toward their workplace, using a seven-point scale.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

For the past decade, Energage, formerly Workplace Dynamics, has been ranking workplaces in the Chicago area and the nation through employee surveys. The Top Workplaces award spotlights private, public, nonprofit and government organizations that earn the highest ratings. The companies that completed the survey were divided into three categories: small (fewer than 250 employees), midsize (250-999) and large (1,000 or more).

To learn more about what it's like to work at Strata and what employees value most about the experience, visit the company's careers page.

About Strata Decision Technology

Strata Decision Technology provides an innovative set of software and service solutions to help healthcare providers better analyze, plan, and perform in support of caring for their community and reducing the cost of care. Our customer base includes over 2,000 hospitals and over 400 healthcare delivery systems. Founded in 1996, our mission is to Help Heal Healthcare™. For more information, please go to www.stratadecision.com .

