Strategic Capital Fund Management Announces Baltimore Data Center Acquisition

Strategic Capital Fund Management (“Strategic Capital”) and its affiliate, Strategic Data Center Fund Manager, LLC (“Strategic Data Center” or the “Company”), announced the acquisition of a data center property for approximately $3 million.

Located northeast of Baltimore’s city center, the Baltimore Data Center is ideally situated along a major fiber route and located adjacent to the I-95 Philadelphia-Baltimore-Washington D.C. corridor. The building’s single tenant, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the U.S., has occupied 100 percent of the roughly 9,500 square foot building for approximately thirty years and operates a critical central office and networking switch at the property to support its business operations.

“We believe securing an asset like this, along with a 30-year tenant that has more than $130 billion in annual revenues and a BBB+ S&P rating, enhances our growing portfolio of essential data center assets,” stated Bryan Marsh, CEO of Strategic Data Center. Built in 1989 to specifically support telecommunications operations, the property has been well-maintained, and includes mission critical equipment like an uninterruptible power supply system, back-up generator, redundant cooling units and a GPS antenna.

About Strategic Capital Fund Management

Strategic Capital Fund Management is focused on sponsoring innovative digital infrastructure investments with a goal of providing attractive risk-adjusted returns while protecting investor capital. The company strives to create investment opportunities with superior management teams, cutting-edge asset classes and distinct product structures that can help provide durable income, growth potential, reduced volatility and low correlation to traditional markets.

About Strategic Data Center

Strategic Data Center is an affiliate of Strategic Capital Fund Management and is focused on acquiring, developing and managing data center real estate assets that help support our digital economy, the cloud and mobile computing. To help achieve its investment objectives, Strategic Data Center establishes mutually beneficial partnerships with data center owners, operators and users throughout the U.S. to identify and acquire high-quality data center properties. The company’s goal is to align interests, provide transparency and offer fair pricing to ensure longstanding working relationships for years to come.

