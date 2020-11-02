Log in
Strategic Data Center's Syndicated Credit Facility Expands

11/02/2020 | 01:41pm EST

Strategic Data Center Fund Manager, LLC (“Strategic Data Center” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Strategic Capital Fund Management, today announced that Sunflower Bank, N.A. has expanded the Company's recently formed syndicated credit facility with the addition of First Foundation Bank. The Company believes the participation of First Foundation Bank in the lending syndicate serves as a testament to Strategic Data Center’s investment thesis and operational strength within the data center real estate arena.

"Fresh off the heels of our recent acquisition of a Northern Virginia tier III data center, the confidence and commitment that First Foundation Bank has made to our company speaks volumes,” said Bryan Marsh, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Data Center. “This additional commitment to the credit facility helps provide us with greater flexibility as we seek to capitalize on the growing number of data center opportunities in our pipeline,” Marsh added.

Jim Condon, President of Strategic Capital Fund Management, stated that “Data centers have played such an important role this year as much of the world has moved to a virtual environment. Investment opportunities abound in the space and we believe this credit facility helps Strategic Data Center further execute on its strategy.”

About Strategic Data Center

Strategic Data Center is an investment manager and capital partner focused on acquiring, developing and managing data center real estate assets that help support our digital economy, the cloud and mobile computing. To help achieve its investment objectives, Strategic Data Center establishes mutually beneficial partnerships with data center owners, operators and users throughout the U.S. to identify and acquire high-quality data center properties. The company’s goal is to align interests, provide transparency and offer fair pricing to ensure longstanding working relationships for years to come.

About Sunflower Bank, N.A., as Sole Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent

Headquartered in Denver, Sunflower Bank, N.A., is a regional bank founded over 128 years ago. Operating as Sunflower Bank, First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage, it is a relationship-focused full-service financial institution meeting the business, personal and wealth management needs of its clients. Sunflower Bank, N.A. has bank locations in six states, mortgage capabilities in more than 40 states, and a national reach for its commercial and specialty lending verticals. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage are divisions of Sunflower Bank, N.A. To learn more visit at SunflowerBank.com.

About First Foundation Inc., as Lender

With approximately $7 billion in bank assets, First Foundation (Nasdaq: FFWM), a financial institution since 1990, provides private wealth management, personal banking, and business banking. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California with offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii. More information about the bank is available at firstfoundationinc.com.

© Business Wire 2020

