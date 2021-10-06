Strategic Security Solutions : Partners with The Powerful Project to Prioritize Mental Health

Strategic alliance drives company’s further commitment to people-first culture through increased awareness for mental health

Strategic Security Solutions (S3), the leading provider of information security consulting services for identity and access management (IAM), governance, risk and compliance, and SAP Security, today announced its partnership with The Powerful Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to making counseling and therapy services in support of the mental health, social wellness, and emotional well-being of all children and families affordable and accessible.

With the first week of October recognized as Mental Illness Awareness Week, it is important to increase education about mental illness, fight discrimination and provide support for those directly or indirectly affected across the globe. As part of S3’s continued support for mental health awareness and its dedication to its people-first culture, S3 will provide sponsorship funding for The Powerful Project, as well as support the organization with ongoing business advisory, strategic planning, and other critical services.

“At S3, we understand the role that positive mental health can have and how critical receiving the right care can be,” said Johanna Baum, CEO and founder, S3. “The Powerful Project’s mission to raise awareness about mental health and offer reduced-fee services strongly aligns with our goal to remove the stigma that is still attached to mental health disorders and we’re proud to support the organization as they strive to make mental healthcare accessible to all.”

“The Powerful Project is thrilled to partner with S3 Consulting,” said Lauren Foster, founder and president, The Powerful Project. “We look forward to a long and enriching future ahead, working together to drive awareness for mental health and continuing to make mental health services affordable.”

S3 is committed to offering resources for employees seeking support for mental health while increasing awareness in and out of the workplace by investing in employee assistance program (EAP) benefits and growing discourse about mental health.

“The drastic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on the mental health of people across the globe and companies are noticing that employees are more comfortable and confident in their work when they feel supported in every aspect, including mental health,” said Carrie Bender, director of people and culture, S3. “S3 is actively committed to increasing mental health awareness and promoting the tremendous benefits it has for our employees, their loved ones and company culture. Mental health is health, after all.”

About Strategic Security Solutions (S3)

S3 is the leading provider of consulting services to address organizations’ most complicated security challenges. Founded in 2005, the company’s people-first approach builds custom solutions for people, processes, and technology. Specializing in identity governance & lifecycle, passwordless authentication, GRC, and third-party risk management, as well as SAP security integration, S3 helps organizations build a solid, lasting security foundation for higher growth — and lower risk. The diverse team at S3 represents best-of-breed for security and cyber, helping clients across various industries solve their most stressful challenges and build a long-lasting security culture.

About The Powerful Project

The Powerful Project is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that counseling and therapy services in support of the mental health, social wellness, and emotional well-being of all children and families are affordable to all. Through a curated network of professionals, donors, and advocates, The Powerful Project matches families and individuals with partner clinicians to provide needed therapies.

