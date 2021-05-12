Log in
Strategic Security Solutions : Appoints Carrie Bender as Director of People and Culture

05/12/2021 | 09:36am EDT
Company announces experienced business leader to drive company’s workplace strategy, strengthening people-first mission

Strategic Security Solutions (S3), the leading provider of information security consulting services for identity and access management (IAM), governance, risk and compliance, and SAP Security, today announced the appointment of Carrie Bender to director of people and culture. In this role, Bender will unify and implement S3’s people-first strategy and mission within all aspects of the business from strategic development, sales, delivery, and engagement management.

As director of people and culture, Bender will lead recruiting, employee experience, development, and culture, within S3. Her appointment confirms the company’s continued commitment to support its people, customers, and partners through a value-driven and human-centric approach.

“As a company passionately dedicated to our people-first mission, we are thrilled to have Carrie lead this effort and continue to drive our values of transparency, integrity, intellectual curiosity, and collaboration throughout our organization,” said Johanna Baum, CEO and founder, S3. “Carrie’s drive and leadership will continue to strengthen the value that we deliver as a collective team and continue to drive our open, reflective, and inclusive culture as the cornerstone of our success.”

Bender brings more than 15 years of business leadership to this role, previously focused on developing and executing IAM and human resources business initiatives, technology strategies, and strategic organization-wide change management processes. Prior to this role, she served S3 as an IAM manager and senior consultant.

“I am honored to be appointed to this new role and am excited to champion culture and people at S3,” said Bender. “S3’s human-centric approach and deep caring of its people, partners and customers is truly unmatched. I’m looking forward to further strengthening this dynamic and fostering a great company culture that values its people so wholeheartedly.”

For more information about S3, visit the company’s website, or connect on LinkedIn.

About Strategic Security Solutions (S3)
S3 is a leading provider of information security consulting services for identity and access management, governance, risk and compliance, and SAP Security. We employ CPAs and certified auditors who not only understand your business, but who are also certified information security experts. As such we quickly bridge the gap from business goals to business processes to proper use and deployment of security technologies the first time around.


© Business Wire 2021
