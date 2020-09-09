Strategic Somaliland touts its oil and gas as opens Taiwan office

TAIPEI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The strategically located,
self-declared African nation of Somaliland touted potential oil,
gas and tourism resources for investment as it opened a de facto
embassy in Taiwan on Wednesday, a relationship that has angered
China and Somalia.
Taiwan signed the agreement on establishing representative
offices with Somaliland in February, but did not made it public
until July. Situated on the Horn of Africa, Somaliland borders
Djibouti, where China maintains its first ever overseas military
base.
Both China, which claims Taiwan as its own, and Somalia have
expressed their opposition to Taiwan and Somaliland's forging of
ties. Somaliland declared independence in 1991 but is recognised
internationally only as an autonomous region of Somalia.
Somaliland's chief representative in Taiwan Mohamed Omar
Hagi Mohamoud said at the opening of the office in Taipei that
they were an independent state establishing ties with Taiwan
based on the common values of freedom and democracy.
Somaliland wants investment in areas like mining, oil
exploration, fishing and eco-tourism for its "beautiful
beaches", Mohamoud said.
"In the mining sector Somaliland has huge potential for
foreign investment, including hydrocarbon deposits, oil and gas,
as well as coal," he added.
Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said they look forward to
"exploring common interests and mutual benefits in areas such as
fishery, energy, agriculture and others."
"We both face external pressures. But both are proud of our
sovereignty and ready to defend it," Wu added.
Taiwan has formal diplomatic ties with just 15 countries
because of pressure from China, which says the island has no
right to claim to be a country. In Africa, only tiny eSwatini
maintains full relations with Taiwan.
Mohamoud told Reuters that loans or money offers from Taiwan
were not part of the deal to open the offices, and dismissed
criticism from China.
"Other countries cannot dictate to Somaliland what
Somaliland wants to do and who Somaliland makes relations with.
Yes of course we want to make relations with China, but that
doesn't mean they can dictate to us."
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard)