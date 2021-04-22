Log in
Strategikon Pharma : Announces Close of Series A Financing

04/22/2021 | 09:31am EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategikon Pharma, a leader in digital business technology to accelerate planning, budgeting, and outsourcing for clinical trials, announced the closing of Series A financing. The round was led by Osage Venture Partners in partnership with Wing Venture Capital and Bascom Ventures. These firms add to previous high caliber investors including Life Science Angels, Band of Angels, Tech Coast Angels, Golden Seeds and Saratoga Ventures, Inc.

As the organization continues to grow, the new capital will be used to increase Strategikon's global footprint in Europe and Asia, develop new and enhance existing applications in the company's flagship Clinical Maestro™ ecosystem, and expand the breadth and depth of professional services to provide best-in-class customer experience and support.

"This is a time of incredible excitement for the entire Strategikon team," commented the CEO, Anca Copaescu, "We have proven in record time that Clinical Maestro delivers outstanding value to our customers by addressing long, unresolved pain points in clinical study outsourcing and financial management. The new investment will enable us to attract new talent in the company to build a world class organization."

"We are very pleased to be partnered with Strategikon on the next phase of their journey," stated Nate Lentz, Managing Partner at Osage Venture Partners.  "After spending almost a year tracking the speed of their growth and their outstanding customer value delivery, we knew this was a company and a team we wanted to back."

"Clinical trials are an important and necessary part of bringing drugs to market, but the business side of clinical trial management has been woefully under-served. Anca is a truly remarkable leader, both as a prior pharma exec, where she lived this pain, and now as a determined CEO creating a solution. We are excited to partner with Strategikon and usher in a new, tech-enabled era of workflow improvements and true intelligence in the planning and management phase of a trial, remarked Sara Choi, Partner at Wing VC.

"It has been gratifying to work with the founders and rapidly expanding management team of Strategikon", stated Mark Di Ianni, Chairman of the Board of Strategikon. "The Company set out to address an important unmet need in the pharmaceutical R&D market.  It is wonderful to see the acknowledgement of the Company's mission by our clients and by Osage Venture Partners and other institutional investors".

About Clinical Maestro™ by Strategikon Pharma
Clinical Maestro is the cloud-based platform that modernizes outsourcing for clinical programs. It enables all participants in clinical trials, Sponsor Companies, Vendors and Service Providers, to plan studies, model and manage clinical contracts in an entirely systematic way. Budget, source and manage, faster, more accurately, and with less effort. For more information, please visit www.clinicalmaestro.com.

Investor Contacts:
Karen Wills
Global Head of Marketing
Strategikon Pharma
617-899-0986
kwills@strategikonpharma.com

Anca Copaescu
CEO
Strategikon Pharma

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategikon-pharma-announces-close-of-series-a-financing-301274985.html

SOURCE Strategikon Pharma


© PRNewswire 2021
