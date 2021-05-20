Strategy Analytics: 5G Growing Rapidly Despite Component Shortages

High Growth in Filters, Power Amps, Millimeter Wave for 5G Devices

According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, radio component revenue reached an all-time high in 2020 and strong growth will continue.

The market for radio components used in cellular user equipment grew in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and will continue to grow through 2025, as outlined in: “Cellular UE Radio Component Forecast 2021 - 2025: A Robust Future Post-COVID with 5G.” The report from the Strategy Analytics RF & Wireless Components service details historical and expected sales in dollars and units by air interface and type of radio component including baseband processors, RF transceivers, power amplifiers, RF filters, switches, antenna tuners, drain modulators, tuners, and other RF front-end components.

According to Christopher Taylor, Director of RF & Wireless Components and author of the report, stated, " Despite the pandemic, RF component revenue, including baseband processors and the RF front-end (RFFE), reached an all-time high in 2020, and we predict that the cellular radio component market will grow 8 percent per year through 2025. In the wake of stagnating device shipment growth and to help counter increasing radio complexity with 5G, suppliers of RFFE component have continue to develop system-in-package modules with more capabilities, allowing companies to capture more RFFE content per design-win while making design and assembly of mobile phones easier for OEMs.”

Sravan Kundojjala, Associate Director, Handset Component Technologies, added that, " The on-going semiconductor shortages are likely to persist through 2022, validating strong underlying demand. However, mobile phone OEMs face supply constraints that could keep them from reaching full upside device sales potential this year. Semiconductor foundries including TSMC, UMC, GlobalFoundries, SMIC, Samsung Foundry and compound semiconductor foundries have responded with efforts to increase capacity as quickly as possible. Strategy Analytics predicts that robust demand for both sub-6 and mmWave 5G RF components along with new 5G opportunities beyond smartphones will drive significant cellular radio component growth over the next few years."

