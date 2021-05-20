Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Strategy Analytics: 5G Growing Rapidly Despite Component Shortages

05/20/2021 | 02:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

High Growth in Filters, Power Amps, Millimeter Wave for 5G Devices

According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, radio component revenue reached an all-time high in 2020 and strong growth will continue.

The market for radio components used in cellular user equipment grew in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and will continue to grow through 2025, as outlined in: “Cellular UE Radio Component Forecast 2021 - 2025: A Robust Future Post-COVID with 5G.” The report from the Strategy Analytics RF & Wireless Components service details historical and expected sales in dollars and units by air interface and type of radio component including baseband processors, RF transceivers, power amplifiers, RF filters, switches, antenna tuners, drain modulators, tuners, and other RF front-end components.

According to Christopher Taylor, Director of RF & Wireless Components and author of the report, stated, " Despite the pandemic, RF component revenue, including baseband processors and the RF front-end (RFFE), reached an all-time high in 2020, and we predict that the cellular radio component market will grow 8 percent per year through 2025. In the wake of stagnating device shipment growth and to help counter increasing radio complexity with 5G, suppliers of RFFE component have continue to develop system-in-package modules with more capabilities, allowing companies to capture more RFFE content per design-win while making design and assembly of mobile phones easier for OEMs.”

Sravan Kundojjala, Associate Director, Handset Component Technologies, added that, " The on-going semiconductor shortages are likely to persist through 2022, validating strong underlying demand. However, mobile phone OEMs face supply constraints that could keep them from reaching full upside device sales potential this year. Semiconductor foundries including TSMC, UMC, GlobalFoundries, SMIC, Samsung Foundry and compound semiconductor foundries have responded with efforts to increase capacity as quickly as possible. Strategy Analytics predicts that robust demand for both sub-6 and mmWave 5G RF components along with new 5G opportunities beyond smartphones will drive significant cellular radio component growth over the next few years."

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

#SA_Components

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics
Service Name: RF and Wireless Component Service


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:22pDollar driven back to multi-month low by risk appetite bounce
RE
03:21pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL  : Aloha! AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea Invites Travelers to an Effortless, Refined Island Escape
PU
03:21pBRAINSWAY  : Corporate Presentation May 2021
PU
03:21pNORFOLK SOUTHERN  : announces $5 million contribution to the Hampton Roads community
PU
03:20pPAN GLOBAL RESOURCES  : IIROC Trading Halt - PGZ
AQ
03:20pMELCOR DEVELOPMENTS  : Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results
AQ
03:19pSEMAPA  : Management transaction
PU
03:19pFHFA FEDERAL HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY  : Publishes First-of-its-Kind Comprehensive Dataset on Mortgage Risk from 1990-2019
PU
03:19pEDISON INTERNATIONAL  : A Community Approach to Wildfire Prevention
PU
03:19pGENERALI SPA  : Credit Suisse keeps a Sell rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks climb with tech shares, Treasury yields fall, cryptos bounce
2Crypto recovery rally fades as Treasury proposal weighs on gains
3Dollar comes down from Fed minutes high
4FTSE 100 : Industrials push FTSE 100 higher; Trainline slumps
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Every second counts as startups race to deliver fresh food

HOT NEWS