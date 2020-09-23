Log in
Strategy Analytics: Announcing a Strategic Partnership with Linx Market Intelligence

09/23/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Partnership Adds Deep Expertise to Enhance Competitive Intelligence

Strategy Analytics, Inc. and Linx Research and Strategy Ltd. are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to deliver expanded custom research services to our customers.

Strategy Analytics is a leader in delivering custom primary research on customer needs, market and technology trends, and competitor analysis in technology B2B arena. “With the addition of Linx’s formal process for deep-dive competitive and market intelligence, we can provide our clients with a new level of excellence in the challenging telecommunications, data processing, automotive electronics, and wireless markets” said Harvey Cohen, President of Strategy Analytics. “We were impressed with the depth of insights and the level of market and competitive intelligence Linx has provided to their clients and felt there would be strong interest in their services from our global technology client base” he added.

“Strategy Analytics shares our core values in business and as researchers of various technology industries,” said Yigal Cohen, CEO of Linx Market Intelligence. “We are pleased to team up with an organization known for such strong leadership and a tradition of focused and thorough research. Strategy Analytics’ expertise in market analysis will be a perfect match for the competitive intelligence services of Linx. This combination will enable executives to get full coverage of both actionable market analysis and verifiable insights in a wide range of technology domains that are the expertise of both companies.” added Yigal.

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.
#SA_General

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com

About Linx

Founded in 2007, Linx Research and Strategy Ltd. is a boutique market intelligence and consulting firm, assisting organizations to improve business performance. Our unique HUMINT (Human Intelligence) methodology provides unparalleled results to the world’s largest tech firms, providing validated and actionable information to support planning processes of product management, regional sales, account management, strategy, pricing, operation, and mergers & acquisitions.


© Business Wire 2020
