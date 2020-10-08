Log in
Strategy Analytics: Global 5G Smartphone Sales Will Hit 250 Million in 2020

10/08/2020 | 08:48am EDT

According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics global 5G smartphone sales will surge 1,300 percent to a record 250 million units in 2020. Apple iPhone, Huawei, and Samsung are driving the 5G smartphone market higher this year.

Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, said, “We forecast global 5G smartphone sales to soar 1,300 percent from 18 million units in 2019 to a record 250 million in 2020. The 5G category is the main engine of smartphone growth today and for the next decade.”

Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “A quarter-billion 5G smartphones will be sold worldwide in 2020. China and United States are the two largest 5G countries. Apple iPhone, Huawei, and Samsung are the top-three brands that together will capture two-thirds of all 5G smartphone sales globally this year.”

Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, added “The 5G category is the fastest-growing part of the smartphone industry today, but there remain several challenges. Many 5G smartphone models are too expensive, most 5G carrier networks are incomplete, while multiple waves of coronavirus are causing consumer fatigue in Western markets like the US and Europe.”

 

Exhibit 1: Global 5G Smartphone Sales Forecast in 2020

Global 5G Smartphone Sales in 2020

2019

2020

Millions of units

18.2

251.0

Year to year growth

 

1282%

Source: Strategy Analytics

The full report, Global Handset Sales by 88 Countries and 19 Technologies, is published by Strategy Analytics’ Emerging Device Technologies (EDT) service, details of which can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/y5gwds73.

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

#SA_Devices

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Service Name: Device Technologies


© Business Wire 2020
