Strategy Analytics: Notebook PCs Finish 2021 With Record Shipments of 268 Million Units

Year-end volumes were 19% higher than 2020 levels, largely overcoming supply constraints

Commercial demand stayed strong for notebook PCs in Q4 2021 thanks to Windows 11 performance and growth of DaaS (Device as a Service) while SMBs and consumers grabbed huge holiday discounts to end the year strong. The industry prioritized notebook PC production in the face of supply constraints to keep up with hybrid working needs. According to a new report by Strategy Analytics, notebook shipments grew 19% over the previous highs reached in 2020 to reach 268 million units. As 2022 begins, the industry must be cautious about lingering supply issues and increased freight and manufacturing costs.

Exhibit: Dell and Apple Grew the Fastest in 2021* All figures are rounded (Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.)

Chirag Upadhyay, Industry Analyst said, “This was another strong quarter for notebooks, capping an end to another strong year. The continued demand of hybrid work environment supported the developed market’s growth which was also driven by Window 11 and DaaS attractive price offerings. Emerging markets are driven by continued demand from small and medium businesses whilst consumers continue to shift towards mobility. Also, delayed orders from Q3 2021 due to component shortage and supply issues were fulfilled in the fourth quarter.”

Eric Smith, Director – Connected Computing added, “As we witnessed a slowdown in Chromebook demand in the second half of 2021, Windows demand took off in Q4 2021. Windows 11 enterprise upgrades gave Windows notebooks strong momentum during the quarter across all regions. Microsoft also attracted top PC vendors with the recently launched Window 11 SE for K-8 education, targeting the surge in Chrome market share during the pandemic. Windows also remained the popular choice for consumers as gaming notebook PC demand continued during holiday season.”

Lenovo shipped (sell-in) 16.2 million units in Q4 2021 (calendar year), representing -9% growth decline and +6% growth compared to previous quarter

HP maintained the second position as shipments reached 14.5 million in Q4 2021 at a -4% decline year-over-year

Dell registered record notebook PC shipments of 13.2 million units, a 14% growth rate year-on-year and 8% growth compared to previous quarter

Apple MacOS carried the momentum from September quarter and set an all-time record in the company’s history with shipping more than 6.6 million MacBooks during the holiday quarter, an 11% growth from Q4 2020

Acer returned to the top 5 ranks by shipping 5.2 million units, a sequential 6% growth compared to the previous quarter which was negatively impacted by supply issues

