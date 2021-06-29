Strategy Analytics: One Billion Smartphones Worldwide Have Wireless Charging

According to new research from Strategy Analytics, the installed base of wireless charging capable smartphones will reach the record setting one billion mark by the end of this year. Smartphone vendors such as Samsung, Xiaomi and OPPO and technology suppliers like Infineon, MediaTek, Samsung SDI and Qualcomm are powering the rise of wireless charging with proprietary solutions that top off a battery faster than ever.

Figure 1. Global Wireless Charging Smartphones Installed Base in 2021 Percentage Share (Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.)

Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics, said “From its introduction ten years ago, in 2012, wireless charging has transitioned from a finicky niche technology into an in-demand charging solution for high-end smartphones. In 2021 the installed base of smartphones with wireless charging technology will reach one billion devices, following a decade of double- and triple-digit annual sales growth of the devices. By 2026 we forecast it will top 2.2 billion wireless charging enabled smartphones as growing middle classes in emerging market countries expand the addressable market for higher-end smartphones with the technology.”

Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, said “Despite the higher cost that wireless charging adds to smartphones, sales of the devices are strongest in the Asia Pacific region where 49% of the installed base of wireless charging enabled smartphones are. Fast growing middle classes in China, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and elsewhere in the Asia Pacific region mean that a growing proportion of the region’s population can afford the technology. Meanwhile North America accounts for 21% of the installed base and Western Europe just 16%.”

Yiwen Wu, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, said, “Smartphone vendors, particularly those in China, are introducing more advanced charging solutions, such as Xiaomi’s Mi Air Charge. These vendors are responding to growing demand for wireless charging solutions, whether standards based using Wireless Power Consortium standards or proprietary charging solutions. The Asia Pacific region will remain the single largest market for wireless charging solutions for the foreseeable future and will continue to grow its installed base share of wireless charging enabled smartphones.”

