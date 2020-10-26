Log in
Strategy Analytics: Premium Models Will Capture 80 Percent of All Smartphone Revenues in Western Europe in 2021

10/26/2020 | 05:08am EDT

According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, premium smartphone models will capture a record 80 percent marketshare of all smartphone revenues generated in Western Europe in 2021. Soaring 5G adoption and a new wave of affordable-premium handsets, such as Apple iPhone SE, will drive the premium smartphone category to an all-time high next year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005153/en/

Figure 1: Western Europe Smartphone Revenue Forecast by Wholesale Price-Tier: % of Total (Graphic: Business Wire)



Boris Metodiev, Associate Director, at Strategy Analytics, said, “We estimate premium smartphone models accounted for 73 percent of all smartphone wholesale revenues generated in Western Europe during 2019, rising to a forecast 77 percent in 2020, and a record 80 percent in 2021. Premium models completely dominate the smartphone revenue landscape across Western Europe.”

Linda Sui, Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “The premium smartphone market in Western Europe today is being lifted by three major trends. First, there is soaring demand for more affordable 5G smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy A90. Second, there is a growing supply of affordable-premium 4G models, such as Apple iPhone SE (2020). Third, a flood of hungry Chinese brands, such as Vivo and Xiaomi, who compete strongly on price, are piling in to grab a slice of the lucrative European premium smartphone pie.”

The full report, Global Smartphone Revenue Forecasts by Price-Tier by Region, is published by Strategy Analytics’ Wireless Smartphone Strategies (WSS) service, details of which can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/y4poctvb.

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

#SA_Devices

About Strategy Analytics
Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

