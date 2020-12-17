Log in
Strategy Analytics: Record Holiday Sales of Connected TV Devices in Q4 Predicted as Pandemic Impact Recedes

12/17/2020 | 01:55pm EST
Global Sales Of 111.6 Million Connected TV Devices Predicted For Q4

Global sales of connected TV devices are set to reach a new record this quarter as holiday demand and recovery from the impact of the pandemic drive sales to more than 111 million units, according to the latest research from Strategy Analytics’ Connected Home Devices service. This represents growth of 32% on the previous quarter and 6% compared to Q4 2019. According to the report, Global Connected TV Device Vendor Market Share, games consoles will be the fastest growing device, with Q4 sales expected to grow by 150% compared to Q3. Growth in media streamers will be 42% and smart TVs 9%. The strong Q4 will bring full-year 2020 sales to 315.6 million units, an increase of 6% on the 2019 level and the highest ever total.

The report predicts that Amazon will be the leading vendor in Q4, with sales of 12.8 million connected TV devices. Samsung and Sony are each expected to sell around 12 million devices, while LG and Nintendo will sell close to 7 million. By the end of 2020 the report predicts that there will be nearly 1.3 billion connected TV devices in use worldwide, supporting the transition from traditional TV towards streaming video services.

“Demand for smart TVs, streamers and consoles has held up remarkably well after a year of such enormous challenges,” says Chirag Upadhyay, Analyst, Connected Home Devices. “Supply chain issues were overcome relatively quickly, and consumers have demonstrated that they are keen to stay up-to-date with the latest technologies in order to get the best possible video and TV streaming experience.”

“For many people, streaming video and TV are increasingly the default options when they switch on the big screen,” says David Watkins, Director, Connected Home Devices. “Smart TVs are fast becoming the first-choice gateway to the fast expanding world of video-on-demand and internet TV services, and streamers and consoles are a great choice for those who want to upgrade an existing TV.”

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

#SA_Media&Services

For more information about Strategy Analytics

TV Streaming Platforms
Connected Home Devices


© Business Wire 2020
