Strategy Analytics: Sony is the Leading Smartphone CIS Vendor in 2020

03/23/2021 | 07:38am EDT
Strong Growth in High-Resolution Sensors

The global smartphone Image sensor market recorded total revenue of $15 billion in CY 2020, according to the Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005253/en/

Smartphone Image Sensor Revenue Share 2020 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Smartphone Image Sensor Revenue Share 2020 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Strategy Analytics latest research report Smartphone Image Sensor Market Share Q4 2020: Sony Takes Top Spot But Sees Drop in Sharefinds that the overall smartphone image sensor market experienced a revenue growth of 13 percent year-over-year in 2020. Sony managed to take the first position in the smartphone image sensor market with 46 percent revenue share followed by Samsung System LSI and OmniVision Technologies in CY 2020. The top-three vendors captured almost 85 percent revenue share in the global smartphone image sensor market in 2020. The major CIS vendors drove the sales of high-resolution image sensors to customers.

Jeffrey Mathews, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics says, “The pandemic did little to dent the image sensor market growth as CIS vendors observed strong demand from smartphone OEMs who aggressively adopted high-resolution sensors and higher sensor count across smartphone tiers in 2020. Samsung, OmniVision and SK Hynix continued to take share from Sony as the vendor lost key business owing to sanctions on Huawei. We expect Sony’s market dominance will be increasingly threatened by the rising competition in the smartphone image sensor market.”

Stephen Entwistle, Vice President of the Strategic Technologies Practice at Strategy Analytics commented, “The demand momentum for smartphone CIS, driven by the expansion of multiple cameras and superior photography capabilities in smartphones, will propel the image sensor market growth. However, the semiconductor shortages could create challenges in meeting the CIS demand.”

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.
#SA_Components

For more information about Strategy Analytics
Service Name: Handset Component Technologies


© Business Wire 2021
