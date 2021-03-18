Log in
Strategy Analytics: Strategy Analytics Named as Most Influential Analyst Firm by Telco Technology Buyers, in CCgroup Survey

03/18/2021 | 10:12am EDT
Impressive 58 percent of global telco technology buyers believe Strategy Analytics to be most influential

Strategy Analytics is named most influential industry analyst firm among global telco technology buyers, according to a study commissioned by CCgroup, a leading B2B tech PR and marketing consultancy based out of London.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005620/en/

Strategy Analytics Tops List of Most Influential Analyst Firms (Source: CCgroup)

Strategy Analytics Tops List of Most Influential Analyst Firms (Source: CCgroup)

The influential study, Navigating Telco Turbulence: Lessons for Vendor Marketing’, is authored by Paul Nolan, Head of Mobile & Telecoms, and Anais Merlin, Deputy Head of Mobile & Telecoms, at CCgroup. An impressive 58 percent of telco technology buyers worldwide rated Strategy Analytics as the most influential industry analyst firm.

“Strategy Analytics prides itself on supporting our telco and technology vendor customers by identifying groundbreaking trends to develop new business opportunities,” said Neil Mawston, Executive Director, Global Wireless Practice, at Strategy Analytics. “We are very proud to receive this recognition from CCgroup’s independent study.”

Phil Kendall, Executive Director, Global Wireless Practice, "Strategy Analytics brings a depth of expertise to telco industry research, providing our clients with direct access to subject matter experts with decades of industry knowledge. Our combination of technical expertise, market understanding, user experience research, and customer insight methodologies enable our clients to solve their business challenges."

The independent survey, commissioned by CCgroup and conducted by Sapio Research in December 2020, consists of 100 technology buyers within global telcos, based in 10 countries worldwide across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and LATAM.

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

#SA_General

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Service Provider Group: Click Here

Devices Group: Click Here


© Business Wire 2021
