Strategy Analytics: Tesla Market Capital Reaches New Heights, A Reflection Of Electric Vehicle Dominance?

Can Established and Start-Up Auto Makers Catch Up?

Tesla’s market capital is now challenging the largest established auto groups, Volkswagen and Toyota. The latest report “OEM Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Strategies: Tesla Technology Leads; SPACs and Electric Vans Help Start-Ups,” from the Strategy Analytics Powertrain, Body, Safety & Chassis Service (PBCS) service, finds that this financial strength is coupled with technical prowess that leverages an established lead in EV (electric vehicle) development and is being enhanced by continued advancements in battery technology.

2020 has seen Tesla’s market capitalization growth help establish the company as the world’s largest automaker even while only serving up 367,500 vehicles, compared to second place Toyota’s sales of 10.7M vehicles. An expanding product portfolio, new assembly plants and its strategy in lowering battery cost and raising efficiency in its vehicles is helping Tesla to maintain a lead in the battery electric vehicle sector with the company’s SiC (silicon carbide) – based powertrain electronics augmented by advances in battery technology as demonstrated during the company’s Battery Day presentation in September 2020, which previewed its tabless, 4680 large format battery cell. The associated dry-coated electrode technology enables a seven-fold increase in production capacity from the same effort in existing battery cells, thus raising economies of scale even further.

“Efficiency is a key element in Tesla’s success, helping to extend driving range and making Tesla’s offerings more desirable to the consumer from a practical standpoint. These efficiencies can also reduce battery requirements allowing Tesla to be remain cost competitive,” says Kevin Mak, principal analyst in the Global Automotive Practice (GAP). “Only the Hyundai Ioniq and the Lucid Air come close to their equivalents at Tesla in efficiency. Most rivals typically lack faster switching, higher efficiency SiC-based power electronics, while we see Chinese start-ups lacking the requisite electric motor technology expertise to compete with Tesla.”

Strategy Analytics “OEM Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Strategies: Tesla Technology Leads; SPACs and Electric Vans Help Start-Ups” report provides a comprehensive review of OEM strategies in the increasingly important electrified vehicle segment, as well as discussing some of the key technology areas including battery technology, electric motors, charging infrastructure and power electronics, that will drive hybrid and battery electric vehicles into the mainstream.

